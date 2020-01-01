It's a Sweet Sweet World
Collected by Jill Greenwood , AFAR Staff
C. de Villarroel, Barcelona, Spain
After seven years living in Barcelona, I'm more than aware of the limited variety of traditional Catalan and Spanish sweets. Most truly traditional recipes (mantecados, roscón) are powder-dry and really must be consumed with coffee or wine, and...
1052 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Located along the historic Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O Canal), this laid-back neighborhood bakery and coffeehouse is one of my favorite hangouts in D.C. Baked and Wired serves delicious food and drinks in a cozy atmosphere. The space is adorned with...
3315 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
When a client of mine told me that these were the best macaroons she's had since leaving Paris, I had to go try them out. I've yet to go to France, but these are definitely the best macaroons I've eaten. They can be found at Renaud's in Santa...
21 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The French are well known for their delicate baguettes, the ricH butter croissants, and sweet and colorful macaroons. Macaroons or in French ‘le macaron,’ are small round meringue like cookies, made of sugar and eggs, stuffed with light cream or...
287 Upper St, Islington, London N1 2TZ, UK
Everything at Ottolenghi is tiny and tasty with typical English charm. Apparently it's the home of "legendary flourless chocolate tea-cakes" as well as a variety of other little snacks. It's primarily take-away but there is one small table at the...
123 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
It often seems there are as many cupcake shops in NYC, as there are hipsters. Everyone has a favorite. Butter Lane on East 7th (and now in Park Slope also on Seventh) is one of mine. They don't have the most inventive flavors in the world, though...
106 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Seattle has become a cupcake town; you can (and I have) had entire conversations debating the merits of various cupcake shops. Cupcake Royale is one of the best, and definitely worth a visit. They have rotating monthly flavors (pictured is the...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Stride down the Canal Grande like Venetian aristocracy as your gondolier shows you the beauty of palaces like Palazzo Babarigo adorned with Murano glass mosaic, before entering the labyrinthine backwaters of the city. Hop off on street level and...
20 Rue Henry Monnier, 75009 Paris, France
The tacit canon of dining out while traveling mandates that we indulge in the local fare but if you're spending enough time in one place, why not discover how chefs and bakers locally adapt international classics? One of the most widely-disputed...
780 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 2R5, Canada
If you want to indulge on decadent desserts, this is definitely your place. From the cotton candy macarons to my favourite, the salted caramel tart, the desserts here are simply divine. This is also the perfect place to get a gift for the foodie:...
38 Canterbury St, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Charly's Bakery is something of a local icon — and with its festive façade, it's pretty hard to miss. After all, if you're going to sell cupcakes, might as well look like one. Behind the frothy pink exterior you'll find trays upon...
Dolphin Crescent, Ballito, Dolphin Coast, 4420, South Africa
If you ever find yourself in Ballito (Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa), make sure you stop in at The Waterberry Coffee Shoppe Restaurant for some AMAZING cuisine, and of course some divine, decadent dessert! While I was there, I had the Orange Twist...
Av. de la Constitución, s/n, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
The immense Gothic Cathedral of Seville was built on the site of an ancient Muslim mosque. It was completed in the early 16th century and was designated a Roman Catholic cathedral. Since 1987, this cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Never has a yummy treat been mired in such controversy as the Whoopie Pie. First, how did this burger-shaped cake with the sugary cream filling get its name? Does the name come from the exclamation that schoolchildren shouted upon opening their...
6528 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Oh, Bouchon! Don't let the long line out the door discourage you—these delicious pastries are well worth the wait and the outdoor café tables make for a lovely spot to dig in once you're handed your treats.
Urtayap, Uzbekistan
I visited Central Asia in 2011 and had a two-day stay in the historic city of Khiva, Uzbekistan. Khiva has a long history as a side branch of the Silk Road. Today it is a well preserved city full of wonderful mosques, tombs, palaces, alleys and...
Praça da Figueira, Praça Dom Pedro IV 18B, 1100-241 Lisboa, Portugal
You will feast with your eyes as soon you enter here. Founded in 1829, this confectionery store is considered one of the best in Lisbon, having won international prizes and serving, in the old days, as the official confectioner of the royal...
127 Hanawa, Toyako, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido 049-5724, Japan
If you are visiting the southwestern part of Hokkaido, be sure to visit Lake Hill Farm to taste the wonderful home made ice cream. They have a wide variety of flavors. We tried the Milk (they also have Double Cream or Cream and Milk), Green Tea,...
Vienna, Austria
Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...
43-2007 Paauilo Mauka Rd, Paauilo, HI 96776, USA
Ice cream, chocolate-chip cookies, coffee, cakes, shakes—these are the goodies where you expect to find vanilla beans or vanilla flavor. But what about lemonade, BBQ sauce, chutney, cornbread, maple syrup, jelly, or salad dressing? And would you...
439 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Whether you opt for black bottom oatmeal (chocolate crunch heaven) or salted caramel apple, Four and Twenty Blackbirds is a place your inner food critic will never forget. A sliver of a store with a few communal tables, the shop has only one oven...
Greenside, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
I've discovered an affinity for ostrich meat - it's lean and so tasty! Perfect for burgers. At Dukes Burgers in Greenside. This burger had fried rosemary-infused butternut squash and cucumbers as well.
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
830 Valley Rd, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J6, Canada
