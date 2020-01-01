Italy
Collected by AFAR Explorer
List View
Map View
Save Place
Tucked in an alley near the historic downtown you'll find this small restaurant serving traditional, regional dishes (at a great price especially for the area). With open-air courtyard seating surrounded by vines, it makes for a relaxing lunch....
Save Place
Via Privata Cuccagna, 2, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Country kitchen and slow food oasis in the middle of Milan. This is the place where you will want to have your Sunday, especially if the weather is good and you can get an outdoor table. Cuisine plays homage to Lombardy's best and favorites, using...
Save Place
Ripa di Porta Ticinese, 55, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Matias Perdomo is an Argentinian with a preference for Molecular Gastronomy, influenced by such greats as the Roca Brothers and Ferran Adrià, running a kitchen and a dining room overflowing till late into the night in an unusual part of Milan. Far...
Save Place
Via S. Gregorio, 17, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
The aptly named Gelato Giusto (meaning gelato done right) is an ice cream must. Former pastry chef Vittoria Bortolazzo makes delicious gelato every day from regional, organic fruit, high quality milk, and lots of love. Flavor selection is only a...
Save Place
Via Mozart, 14, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
On the grounds of the lovely Villa Necchi Campiglio, a feat of 1930s architecture, is the villa's indoor garden caffè. Luminous and light in color, Villa Necchi's caffetteria is a perfect morning getaway and lovely lunch spot.
Save Place
Via Ponte Vetero, 21, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Every city has an eatery that’s a mainstay for shoppers, and in Milan, it’s the tony Brera neighborhood restaurant Convivium. House specialties include complimentary rosemary flatbread, four-cheese pizza, and sea saltencrusted sea bass for two. ...
Save Place
Via Santa Maria alla Porta, 11/a, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
For a coffee and pastry shop, Pasticceria Marchesi has an unexpected historic elegance. Since the 1800s, they've stuck with a formula that works—classic cookies, jars of sweets, and strong coffee in a gorgeous setting. I came for a cappuccino and...
Save Place
Via Durini, 26, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
For quick and affordable eats, the best thing you can do is grab a panino or tramezzino. Durini has several shops across the city with options for all kinds of eaters—vegetarians and prosciutto-lovers, and aficionados of panini, tramezzini, and...
Save Place
Via Privata Fratelli Gabba, 7b, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Chef Andrea Ferrero spotlights Italy’s impeccable ingredients at Il Ristorante, an elegant dining destination within the Bulgari Hotel. Known for infusing classic recipes with unconventional additions, he serves an unforgettable spaghetti alla...
Save Place
Via Spadari, 9, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Save Place
Viale Monte Nero, 46, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
We finally found it! Officine Del Gelato Milano; a modern, absolutely delicious gelato parlor. They had us coming back (three times in one day) until we had tried every flavor—including every kind of gelato popsicle. It was a guilt-free treat and...
Save Place
Via Lago di Lesina, 9/11, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
A few blocks from Villa Ada and the Via Salaria, Gelateria Fatamorgana sells Maria Agnese Spagnuolo’s edible works of art. Each flavor is made from all natural ingredients, without chemical additives or artificial flavors, and many are lactose...
Save Place
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
In June 2012, Marco Radicioni, an alum of gelato master Claudio Torcè, opened Otaleg in the Portuense district (southwestern Rome). After more than a year of study with the maestro, Radicioni he opened his own space. The name is simply “gelato”...
Save Place
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
If there is one person responsible for the relatively recent improvement of Rome’s gelato culture, it is Claudio Torcè. He has trained some of Rome’s premier gelatai (Maria Spagnuolo of Fatamorgana and the Gori siblings, to name a few) and prides...
Save Place
Via Luigi Poletti, 6, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
This tiny natural gelato shop opened behind the Maxxi (the Zaha Hadid-designed museum for 21st century art) to rave reviews in the summer of 2011. The gelataio uses Italy’s best hazelnuts and pistachios, Amedei chocolate, milk from a biodynamic...
Save Place
Via della Lungaretta, 96, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Fair trade and high quality ingredients make this one of the best gelaterie in the center of town. They serve a delicious peanut butter gelato, inspired by requests from the American college students who study nearby. In the winter, Fior di Luna...
Save Place
Piazza Menenio Agrippa, 8B/C, 00141 Roma RM, Italy
The Gori siblings studied the art of gelato making with the master Claudio Torcè of Il Gelato and have brought his approach to natural, creative, quality production to their own shop in Montesacro. Try unusual flavors like buckwheat, whortleberry,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever