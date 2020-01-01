Italy
Via del Boschetto, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Early fall is the ideal time to visit Rome. Locals return and reclaim the city, bringing a more authentic flavor and energy with them. It encourages a more symbiotic relationship between Romans and travelers.
Via della Meloria, 43, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
Gabriele Bonci's famous pizza-by-the-slice joint serves some of the best pizza in town. The slow-leavened dough is made from organic stoneground flour, and toppings change throughout the day. Pizzarium also sells excellent bread and supplì (fried...
Via dei Giubbonari, 21/22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Roscioli family, famous for their nearby bakery Antico Forno Roscioli, opened this restaurant/wine bar/gourmet shop in 2005. Book several days in advance for lunch or dinner and be sure to request a ground floor table near the back of the...
Via del Casaletto, 45, 00151 Roma RM, Italy
Cesare al Casaletto is far off the well-beaten tourist track, but it is easy to get to: just take the 8 tram from Piazza Venezia or Largo Argentina and get off at the very last stop. Fifty yards from the tram tracks sits Rome's best trattoria,...
Vicolo Cellini, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
At this speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar near Chiesa Nuova, hipster bartenders pour and shake American classics like Manhattans, Sazeracs and Old-Fashioneds in a smoky lounge. To gain admittance, make a booking and come armed with the secret...
Via del Pellegrino, 87, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
By day, this café serves coffee, tea and snacks, while from 6PM until closing, it is Rome’s premier craft cocktail bar. Choose from the menu of house specialties and cocktail classics or tell bartenders Federico Tomasselli or Patrick Pistolesi...
Via del Monte della Farina, 28, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
At Pizzeria Emma in central Rome, siblings Francesco and Ilaria Roscino have teamed up with gourmet gurus the Roscioli brothers to open Emma. There are deceptively light fried starters like rice croquettes, mozzarella-filled squash blossoms, and...
Via Guido Reni, 4a, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
Maxxi, Rome’s first major contemporary art museum, cost 150 million and took renowned architect Zaha Hadid 10 years to complete. The result—a vast, bold space with exhibits on architecture and art—proves that modern Rome can produce masterpieces,...
Via Laurito, 40, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Sure, it's a bit rustic and the pebbled beach is small, but this beach club has reached legendary status with Amalfi Coast travelersfor its charm. And itsfood. Everything served is fresh and local, and madeina tiny kitchen built into the rocks at...
