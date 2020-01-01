Italy
84010 Ravello, SA, Italy
Ravello is one of my top places in the world, and Palazzo Sasso (now Palazzo Avino) is my favorite property. This hilltop village is just enough removed that you are spared the cruise crowds & Tour buses that flood Positano. Sitting on one of the...
Via Roma, 64, 84010 Ravello SA, Italy
In the pouring rain in Ravello, we saw this sign, laughed, and ducked into the storefront. Little did we know what damage we would do in 30 minutes. We tried Nero d'Avolos from Sicily, big Barolos, various vintages from the Antinoris, and what was...
Via dei Neri, 9, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Gelateria dei Neri is situated on Via dei Neri just a stone's throw from Piazza di Santa Croce in Florence. It's an area of town you're likely to explore at some point, and when you do, it's worth stopping in at this gelateria to sample their...
Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Nestled within Positano’s hillside tangle of pastel residences and stepped alleys, Le Sirenuse is a legendary boutique hotel that feels more like a private home. Run by the Sersale family since its opening in 1951, the crimson-hued...
Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
Via Cesare Sersale, 1, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
Naples is known for its pizza. No wonder Julia Roberts went all the way to Naples to have a relationship with her pizza it in the movie ‘Eat, Pray, Love’. If you want to see the location of the scene, visit L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele. This place...
Isola di Capri NA IT, Via Capodimonte, 14, 80071 Anacapri NA, Italy
It’s hard to say what’s the biggest draw at Capri Palace Hotel & Spa, a whitewashed retreat overlooking the Gulf of Naples with 68 rooms that blend stylish minimalism with beach-chic comfort. As the name implies, wellness junkies...
