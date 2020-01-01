Italy
Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
When it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti...
Piazzale Napoleone I, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Encompassing early 200 acres of rolling parkland, Villa Borghese is Rome's verdant heart and everyone's favorite place for an afternoon walk. The vast gardens are criss-crossed with picturesque paths, where visitors can meander past ancient...
Piazza San Marco, 1, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
Via della Penna, 22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Hotel Locarno occupies two adjacent buildings in the cosmopolitan district between the Tiber River and Piazza del Popolo. The original property, built and inaugurated in the 1920s, houses the majority of the standard and deluxe rooms, while...
1474 Alexander Valley Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
Jordan Winery’s new tour explores the 1,200-acre property via Mercedes-Benz coach and stops for wine and food pairings along the way. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
Pyrgi 821 02, Greece
Pyrgi is known for its famous “xysta” design – the black/grey and white geometrical facades featured on all the buildings. This is created by hand-engraving the design onto plaster. Even the 13th century Byzantine church is covered in it. The town...
Icaria, Ikaria, Greece
In Greek mythology, Icarus was the son of Daedalus, a master craftsmen. Daedalus builds a set of wings for Icarus, who flies too close to the sun. The heat melts the wax holding the wings together, and so Icarus plummets to the sea where he...
Mesta 821 02, Greece
Chios has a long and brutal history of invasion by the Turks, and so it makes perfect sense to find one of the most carefully preserved fortress towns in Europe right here on the island. It's a village-castle from the Byzantine era, and its houses...
Mitilini 811 00, Greece
Lesvos isn't typically on a traveler's list, but the large island is worth visiting for its traditional lifestyle and year-round busy towns. Mytilini is the capital, and is largely driven by its busy student population. The restaurants and cafes...
Poros, Greece
Mention 'Greek Islands' and one instinctively thinks of Santorini or Crete. But there are literally thousands of other islands scattered between Greece, Turkey and North Africa. The smaller ones like Poros (above) are just as charming. I don't...
Paxos, Paxi 490 82, Greece
If you're looking to move away from the popular Cycladic islands, head to the Ionian Sea. Besides the busy hub of Corfu, there's also Paxos, a small island surrounded by turquoise sea, beautiful caves, and idyllic villages. Rumour has it that...
Ioannina, Greece
Most people come to the tiny town of Ioannina to cruise Lake Pamvotida -- the town's most popular landmark. You'll find yourself on a small island in the middle of a beautiful fjord, where the water is smooth as glass and your surroundings are...
Hydra, Idra 180 40, Greece
If you dream of a tranquil island free from traffic and the din of human activity, where donkeys are the only means of transportation, Hydra is it. Beautiful Mediterranean waters, cobbled streets, and preserved architecture makes Hydra an idyllic...
Butte, MT, USA
The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Butte is a raucous celebration for the Irish in all of us, and a great excuse to indulge in a pint of Guinness or two. The day begins with mass at St. Patrick's Church, while the parade and dances kick off at...
110 Main St, Martinsdale, MT 59053, USA
The historic Crazy Mountain Inn is a great place to stop while cruising through Montana, especially if you arrive with a growling stomach. The Inn's legendary chicken-fried steak will set you right (and put you in the mood for a 10-mile trek, or a...
SC Serra, 1, 14055 Annunziata, Costigliole d'Asti AT, Italy
Winemaker Renato Ratti recently opened to the public his family’s 18th-century, 13-room villa in the Piedmont countryside. An old cellar stores decades’ worth of Ratti wines. Guided tastings can be arranged upon request, and bottles can be shipped...
53011 Fonterutoli, Province of Siena, Italy
The aristocratic Mazzei family has been making wine on this estate, immersed in typically rolling Chianti countryside near Castellina, since 1435. Today, you can visit the state-of-the-art cellars, taste the award-winning wines and sample the...
Via Pignasecca, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
La Pignasecca is renowned for its abundance of cheese, pastry, and fresh fish stalls. As you shop, don’t miss snacking on the biscuits (tarrale) from Panificio Vincenzo Coppola. Open daily, Via Pignasecca. Read Tom Downey's "Tailor Made in Naples...
Strada Provinciale 94 Panoramica C Smeralda, 07021 Olbia SS, Italy
There are few places that blend dramatic scenery, old-world history, and stellar food culture as beautifully as Sardinia. In early summer, wildflowers color the island, cherries are at their juiciest, and many regions are surprisingly tourist...
Via Enzo Mangiavacchi, 37, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
One of the most delicious towns in Tuscany - and most beautiful - is the charming Pienza. Situated between Montepulciano and Montalcino in the scenic Val d'Orcia, centuries-old Pienza is best known for its rich pecorino cheeses. Many feel that the...
Ripa di Porta Ticinese, 55, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Matias Perdomo is an Argentinian with a preference for Molecular Gastronomy, influenced by such greats as the Roca Brothers and Ferran Adrià, running a kitchen and a dining room overflowing till late into the night in an unusual part of Milan. Far...
Via Corsica, 4, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
While many Italian hotels rest on the country’s historic laurels by harking back to bygone eras, from the opulence of the Renaissance to the sleek design heaven of the 1960s, the Meliá Génova—itself an art deco...
Piazza del Duomo, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
The cathedral, usuallycalled the Duomo, is Florence’s most recognizablebuilding. You are able to catch glimpses of itsmagnificent red-tiled cupola from just about anywhere in the city center. Construction on the church complexbegan in 1296 and the...
Via Ricasoli, 58/60, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Most people head to this ex-art school to ogle the world’s most famous nude statue. Michelangelo’s David was carved from a single five-meter-high block of milky-white marble in 1504 and originally stood in Piazza della Signoria....
Piazza del Mercato Nuovo, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
When you visit the area of the Piazza della Signoria and Piazza della Republica in Florence, don't miss this interesting attraction. From Piazza della Signoria, walk towards Piazza della Republica, and on the left side, you'll see Piazza del...
Via di Santo Spirito, 64, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
This busy, buzzy Oltrarno restaurant continues to be a personal favorite for its lively atmosphere and dependable cooking at reasonable prices. The menu offers ever-present favorites such as pasta with sweet tropea onions and cherry tomatoes as...
Piazza della Signoria, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Lungarno degli Archibusieri, 8, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
There are few better places from which to enjoy river views and sunsets than the Ponte Vecchio, built in 1345. Spanning the Arno's narrowest point, this is the only bridge to have survived the German bombing of the city in 1944. There have always...
Piazza della Repubblica, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
The Piazza Della Repubblica was the place to be in Florence in the evenings. Tourists and locals alike dined at the restaurants lining the square, student groups gathered, families enjoyed the Carousel, and gypsies and other migrants tried to sell...
Via Lambertesca, 18/r, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
You can’t visit Florence without indulging in ice cream once at the very least, but it’s not so easy to find the real deal. Carapina, gelateria of choice for cognoscenti (but often overlooked by tourists), is located a stone’s throw from the Ponte...
Via Santa Monaca, 3r, 50124 Firenze FI, Italy
Know locally as S'forno, this vintage-look Santo Spirito bakery sells a fantastic selection of sweet and savoury goods and is one of the few 'panifici' in Florence to still have an on-site oven (most do their baking outside the city). The bread...
Piazza dei Rossi, 1R, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Reserve an outside table at this popular enoteca, located on a quiet piazza around the corner from the crowded Ponte Vecchio. You can order a predinner snack or, better still, cobble together a full meal from the selection of crostini with...
