di Cormons, Via Risorgimento, 1, 34071 Brazzano GO, Italy
One of the region’s oldest wineries, Livio Felluga produces the renowned picolit, which is described as a vino da meditazione, a wine with subtle complexity that inspires deep contemplation. Via Risorgimento 1, Brazzano di Cormòns, 39/0481-60203....
On the last Sunday in May, Friuli wineries participate in the Cantine Aperte winetasting festival. Jermann (reservations required) pours floral blends known as super whites. At Pighin (shown), visitors can sample Friuli’s delicate pinot grigio and...
Via Dante, 40, 34071 Cormons GO, Italy
D’Osvaldo is one of the only remaining producers of the smoked ham known as prosciutto di Cormòns, a local specialty. Visit the smoking room behind the family estate, where legs of prosciutto hang above smoldering cherry wood gathered from the...
Via Subida, 52, 34071 Cormons GO, Italy
Modern bi-level wooden lofts nestle between vineyards and oak trees at La Subida, a small country inn run by vinegar maker Joško Sirk and his family. A Michelin-star restaurant serves gnocchi with plums, cherry strudel, and the famed Gravner...
Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 2, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Ciampini has all the required three Ps (that's a thing, right?): People-watching, prime piazza location, and perfect cappuccini to make it the most coveted caffè bar in Rome. From 8 a.m. to after dark, Rome's best-dressed flock to Piazza...
