Italy
Collected by Janice Baker
84010 Ravello, SA, Italy
Ravello is one of my top places in the world, and Palazzo Sasso (now Palazzo Avino) is my favorite property. This hilltop village is just enough removed that you are spared the cruise crowds & Tour buses that flood Positano. Sitting on one of the...
Salina, 98050 Province of Messina, Italy
There is one place known for the best Granite on the island of Salina and it is called Da Alfredo. We took a scooter ride down to this hole in the wall cafe (scooter hire was AUD$30 for three days!) on the waterfront esplanade and did not regret...
Via Gian Giacomo Mora, 3, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
When properly curated, "vintage" takes on a whole new meaning in Milan. Cavalli e Nastri is the Italian answer to Anthropologie—set in Carrie Bradshaw's closet. The boutique stocks select, pristine vintage clothes and accessories on a small scale....
Tucked in an alley near the historic downtown you'll find this small restaurant serving traditional, regional dishes (at a great price especially for the area). With open-air courtyard seating surrounded by vines, it makes for a relaxing lunch....
Piazza del Duomo, Milano MI, Italy
The historic and modern center of the city, the Piazza del Duomo (the square surrounding the cathedral's base) remains a popular meeting place, hangout and hub of Milanese life. Local vendors setup shop (selling fresh coconut in the summer, toys...
Piazza Campo de' Fiori, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Like all outdoor markets in Rome, Campo de' Fiori is a bustling social center where locals push past throngs of tourists to complete their errands. Every morning you can find nonni shopping for produce with their grandchildren, feisty butchers...
Piazza Nazario Sauro, 25/r, 50124 Firenze FI, Italy
My search for the world's best ice cream took me to Italy, then to Florence, then to a gelateria called La Carraia, in the neighborhood of Santa Trinita across the river. There, I found a blissful, creamy mix of pistachio and chocolate, the same...
Piazza di Santa Maria Novella, 18, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
As you meander the streets of Florence, the birthplace of the decadent gelato served all over Italy and now the world, you'll notice that about 1 in every 3 shops is either a Gelato shop, exclusively, or serves gelato. Italians are proud, as they...
50125, Sdrucciolo de' Pitti, 13/red, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
In Florence's Oltrarno neighborhood, an area known for its craftsmanship, this modern store stands out. Run by a couple, the store is full of fabric and paper goods. There are books covered in silk screen designs, and elegant prints on bags made...
Via Maggio, 51r, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Florentine native Betty Soldi spent years honing her craft in design capitals like London and New York before returning home and partnering with Matteo Perduca, a pairing that joinsher graphic-designchops and love of calligraphy to hispassion for...
Borgo S. Jacopo, 14, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Somewhere between a luxury yacht and a royal residence, the Hotel Lungarno seems like the sort of place where Audrey Hepburn’s Princess Ann, of Roman Holiday, would have felt right at home. A 16th-century private residence on the southern...
Via Solferino, 19, 50038 Scarperia e San Piero FI, Italy
My boyfriend is a rather talented cook and though he has no more professional training than what his restaurateur-father taught him, I've still noticed his attention to detail and the priority he places on quality equipment in our kitchen. So,...
Piazzale degli Uffizi, 6, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Ideally you'd have a whole day to appreciate the world’s foremost collection of Renaissance paintings, housed in the 16th-century headquarters of the Medici court. But for those with less time, highlights include the three great...
Via Guidoni, 19018 Vernazza SP, Italy
Any meal served in an eleventh century castle overlooking the sea has to be good. But dinner at Belforte in Vernazza (Cinque Terre) is an experience to be rivaled by few others. Daniele can tell you about the most recent catch, the housemade...
19018 Vernazza, SP, Italy
The five villages that make up Cinque Terre on the Italian Ligurian coast are some of the most picturesque in the world -- and totally worth the hike! Grab your shoes and take a water bottle in the heat of the summer -- and make sure to visit the...
Piazza Rio Finale, 8, 19017 Riomaggiore SP, Italy
One of the highlights of my trip to Italy was walking Cinque Terre. I would travel back to Italy just to do this walk again. My favorite part was the Via dell'Amore, or Walk of Love that went from Riomaggiore to Manarola. This is a picture of one...
Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Made from chickpea (ceci) flour, olive oil, water, and salt, this delicious 'flat bread' is a specialty of the entire Ligurian coast. Find these warm breads topped with rosemary, garlic, and/or other more traditional pizza toppings. Enjoy straight...
19017 Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Sometimes it's nice to get off the beaten path. You can take the normal pathways around Cinque Terre (and they are spectacular in their own right) but you can also veer a bit off the normal journey and take the 'high road' to catch a glimpse of...
19016 Monterosso al Mare, SP, Italy
Monterosso is the last stop of the five towns that comprise the Cinque Terre region of Liguria, Italy. The water of the Ligurian coast is electric; I took this photo on the trail, somewhere between Vernazza and Monterosso al Mare. Hiking the...
Via del Porrione, 33, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
One of the best places to eat in Siena lies a few minutes’ walk from historic Piazza del Campo and inhabits an atmospheric room lined with old glass and wood cabinets full of books and wine bottles. It may be informal, but the gourmet food is top...
84011 Amalfi, SA, Italy
In its ten miles from Positano to Amalfi, the celebrated corniche road known as the Amalfi Coast Drive clings to rugged cliffsides, weaving torturously in and out and up and down gorges, through lemon groves and olives, past whitewashed villages...
Centro Direzionale Isola E7, 80143 Napoli NA, Italy
As someone who is always looking for a chocolate stores while traveling to different places, I was thrilled to find Gay Odin. I’ve been eating good chocolates in different places in the world but Gay Odin is by far, the BEST chocolate I’ve ever...
Trastevere is one of the most romantic neighborhoods in Rome, located on the west bank of the Tiber river. There are so many picture-like and hidden alleys in this neighborhood, leading to beautiful piazzas. This is one of the oldest areas of Rome...
River Tiber, Italy
Nothing more romantic than sailing along the Tiber river while exploring some of Rome beautiful highlights and neighborhoods. In recent years, Rome invested money to clean the Tiber river and make it available for safe and clean sailing. It's not...
Piazza Pitti, 1, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
Viale della Marina, 41, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
According to legend, Rome’s first orange tree—St. Dominic’s gift to the pope—was planted in Giardino degli Aranci (Garden of the Oranges) in the 13th century. The secluded park provides a panoramic view of the city, from...
Via Roma, 1r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Piazza della Repubblica in central Florence has three of the city's most historic cafes. Gilli is one of them, and when you walk in, you feel like you are entering a piece of the city's history. The cafe was founded in 1733 but moved to its...
Piazza del Mercato Centrale, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Foodies (and those simply interested in local color and a good meal) should head to San Lorenzo and its covered Mercato Centrale. Florence’s main market for edibles is housed in a 19th-century glass-and-iron building. On the...
Via S. Zanobi, 33, 50129 Firenze FI, Italy
There are many excellent restaurants in Florence, but this one was recommended to me by a local, and I'm so glad it was. Alessandro, the chef, recently returned after working in New York City for eight years. Located on a small street near the...
Via delle Porte Sante, 34, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Most people who visit Florence know that walking to Piazzale Michelangelo is a must. However, fewer people know that walking a little higher to the old church of San Miniato al Monte is an even better experience. Amble down the Arno River to Viale...
During my last stay in Florence, I wanted to learn more about the artisan trades, and Bruscoli was recommended to me by a local. I am so glad it was. As I walked along the Arno River on my way to the workshop, I had no idea what an extraordinary...
Walking through the Oltrarno neighborhood of Florence one night, I caught many glimpses of normal life for Florentines, from solitary people walking the dog to groups of young people crowded in restaurants, sharing laughs and evening drinks. No...
