Italy 2016
Collected by Nora Zarcone
Via Cesare Sersale, 1, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
A Naples legend well before Julia Roberts (in Eat, Pray, Love) gave it celebrity sheen, Da Michele was opened by the Condurro family in 1930. The only pizzas are marinara and margherita, and they are pure classics. 39/081-553-9204. Read Tom...
Via Santa Teresa a Chiaia, 47, 80121 Napoli NA, Italy
This traditional Chiaia osteria is a Neapolitan institution. Noisy, chaotic and cramped, it’s full of character and serves up excellent home-cooking. You may have to wait for—and share—a table, but the quality of dishes such as carne alla...
Centro Direzionale Isola E7, 80143 Napoli NA, Italy
As someone who is always looking for a chocolate stores while traveling to different places, I was thrilled to find Gay Odin. I’ve been eating good chocolates in different places in the world but Gay Odin is by far, the BEST chocolate I’ve ever...
For gourmet goodies, this smart supermarket has lots of choices. The deli counter is laden with tempting treats such as the provolone da Monaco cheese, puffy clouds of fresh mozzarella and black casertano ham. There are bottles of olive oil and...
Via Alabardieri, 30, 80121 Napoli NA, Italy
Situated in the picturesque grid of narrow streets in the waterfront district of Chiaia, this restaurant and pizzeria is a classic. Choose from the extensive menu (octopus, potato and black olive salad; rigatoni with fish sauce; roast veal with...
Via Eldorado, 3, 80132 Napoli NA, Italy
The fortified Ovo (or "egg") Castle stands on the island of Megaris, a port created by the inhabitants of ancient Parthenope. The common legend explaining the name is that when the Roman poet Virgil stayed here in the 1st century B.C.E., he buried...
Via dei Giubbonari, 21/22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The Roscioli family, famous for their nearby bakery Antico Forno Roscioli, opened this restaurant/wine bar/gourmet shop in 2005. Book several days in advance for lunch or dinner and be sure to request a ground floor table near the back of the...
Via Beniamino Franklin, 00118 Roma RM, Italy
The "new" Testaccio Market opened in a modern building next to the Ex-Mattatoio (former slaughterhouse) in the summer of 2012. The space was much larger than the original market, which meant there was plenty of room to grow new businesses,...
Via della Meloria, 43, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
Gabriele Bonci's famous pizza-by-the-slice joint serves some of the best pizza in town. The slow-leavened dough is made from organic stoneground flour, and toppings change throughout the day. Pizzarium also sells excellent bread and supplì (fried...
Via degli Specchi, 6, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
This pub, owned by the Piedmont-based Baladin brewing company and Lazio's own Birra del Borgo, opened in September 2009 and was quickly canonized as the best place to drink Italian beers in Rome. There are over 120 labels to choose from, ranging...
Via dei Biscottari, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
by Fabrizia Lanza In the area of the Norman palace, near the market, there are still some little medievalbotteghe(shops) below the level of the palace. Via dei Biscottari is where they used to make the pastries and cookies for the king. There is...
Piazza Marina, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
Perhaps my favorite thing about Palermo, aside from the colors, the people, the life and the beach, is a plate full of panelle, fried chick pea fritters, for lack of a better term. In Piazza Marina, I usually head to Nni Franco U' Vastiddaru or...
Take a break from the city's frenetic energy with a visit to the Palermo Botanical Garden, just south of the port next to Villa Giulia Park. Established in 1786, the 10-hectare (25-acre) gardens contain plants from around the world: Southeast...
Via Principe di Villafranca, 42, 90141 Palermo PA, Italy
Palermo has its own take on pizza, that beloved Italian dish. Sfincione is a deep-dish pie with a thick base of soft dough that resembles focaccia. The olive oil–infused bottom is dark brown and crisp; the topping is tomato sauce, sautéed onions,...
Foro Italico Umberto I, 1, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
Gelato, the rich Italian ice cream infused with fruits and spices, is a deliciously unavoidable part of Palermo. There's no better place to sample the flavors of Sicily than the Gelateria Ilardo Giovanni, the city's oldest gelateria. It's said...
Palermo's oldest market has occupied the same spot in the heart of the old city for 700 years. The Vucciria Market is a hive of activity, with vendors hawking everything from fresh seafood and produce to tacky souvenirs. It's open every day but...
Piazza Campo de' Fiori, 22, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
This historic bakery in Campo de' Fiori serves good pizza bianca and excellent pizza rossa, as well as assorted slices, cookies, and pastries. The neighboring annex across the alley (Vicolo del Gallo 14) serves sandwiches and baked goods. Drop in...
Foro Traiano, 82, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
In spite of its reputation as a city of local, seasonal dining, these characteristics of Roman cuisine are actually under threat and in widespread decline. For this reason, the government has stepped in with the hopes of saving local farms and...
Via Lago di Lesina, 9/11, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
A few blocks from Villa Ada and the Via Salaria, Gelateria Fatamorgana sells Maria Agnese Spagnuolo’s edible works of art. Each flavor is made from all natural ingredients, without chemical additives or artificial flavors, and many are lactose...
Via del Monte della Farina, 28, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
At Pizzeria Emma in central Rome, siblings Francesco and Ilaria Roscino have teamed up with gourmet gurus the Roscioli brothers to open Emma. There are deceptively light fried starters like rice croquettes, mozzarella-filled squash blossoms, and...
