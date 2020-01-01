Where are you going?
Italian sweets in Assisi

Piazza Chiesa Nuova, 6, 06081 Assisi PG, Italy
Wander the streets of Assisi after visiting the primary sights and grab an Italian pastry or gelato. Many bakeries near the main sights so take a break and enjoy some sugary goodness!
Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi

06081 Assisi, Province of Perugia, Italy
The Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a popular Christian pilgrimage site. Take some time to admire the frescoes by Giotto and Cimabue. The 1997 earthquake destroyed many of the Giotto murals but restoration was...
Piazzale Michelangelo

Piazzale Michelangelo, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
One of the best views of Florence can be savored from the Piazzale Michelangelo, a short walk across the Arno River from downtown Florence. For a fun afternoon head to the square and enjoy an enchanting panorama of the city, followed by a relaxing...
Florence in Photos

Florence, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

I saw this exquisite chalk drawing of Leonardo da Vinci's Lady With An Ermine on the ground in one of the main plazas in Firenze. It started drizzling and I just had to take this photo before the rain washed it away!

Leaning Tower of Pisa

Piazza del Duomo, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Pisa’s famous leaning tower (the campanile of the adjacent Duomo) is part of the Piazza del Duomo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that also includes the Duomo, baptistery and cemetery. Begun in 1173, the tower began to lean almost immediately thanks...
Venice in Photos

Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Stride down the Canal Grande like Venetian aristocracy as your gondolier shows you the beauty of palaces like Palazzo Babarigo adorned with Murano glass mosaic, before entering the labyrinthine backwaters of the city. Hop off on street level and...
Villa Borghese Gardens

Piazzale Napoleone I, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Encompassing early 200 acres of rolling parkland, Villa Borghese is Rome's verdant heart and everyone's favorite place for an afternoon walk. The vast gardens are criss-crossed with picturesque paths, where visitors can meander past ancient...
