Via Panoramica, 04027 Ponza LT, Italy
Ponza is an island destination mostly frequented by Italians (especially Romans and Neapolitans, as it's just a hop, skip, and a jump away by boat) that is largely undiscovered by foreign tourists. In some months of the year, you'll find it's...
12050 Lequio Berria CN, Italy
...then you absolutely must take a day trip from Genova to experience the specialty hazelnuts of the Piemonte (Langhe) region. Growing sympathetically with the other delicacy of this region - the white truffle - these hazelnuts are prized the...
Piazza Risorgimento, 4, 12051 Alba CN, Italy
I have always hated the idea of raw beef. I'm not going to lie, it scared me. A lot. But living in Italy has taught me many things - perhaps most importantly, don't be scared to taste anything. Octopus. Anchovies. Olives. Those small pickled...
Piazza della Consolata, 5, 10122 Torino TO, Italy
The Bicerin is a gastronomic speciality of Turin. I love both chocolate and espresso, and was delighted to discover this warming confection in a glass, also called a Bicerin. The drink is layered into the glass oh so carefully: espresso first,...
Piazza Castello, 10121 Torino TO, Italy
Piazza Castello glistens in the sun after a sudden downpour. Much of the historic center of Torino is pedestrianized and easily explored in a couple of days. For Roman history enthusiasts the aqueducts, arches and ancient city walls are a treat....
12060 Roddi, Province of Cuneo, Italy
The tiny hamlet of Monforte d'Alba in the Piedmont wine region south of Turin is so picture perfect and the views down into the vine-laced valley below so striking, it can feel more like a movie set than real life. That surreal feeling continued...
SC Serra, 1, 14055 Annunziata, Costigliole d'Asti AT, Italy
Winemaker Renato Ratti recently opened to the public his family’s 18th-century, 13-room villa in the Piedmont countryside. An old cellar stores decades’ worth of Ratti wines. Guided tastings can be arranged upon request, and bottles can be shipped...
Piazza San Marco, 57, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
During the day, the Piazza San Marco in Venice is an overwhelming flurry of activity, but once the sun sets, you'd be surprised at just how much a sense of ease and languor settles in. Life simply slows down as the crowds depart. Stop by Caffè...
Piazza della Repubblica, 6, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Paszkowski's historic interior was originally founded in 1848 in what is now Piazza della Repubblica in the center of Florence. A great place to stop for a hot chocolate, espresso, or one of the cafe's beautiful sweet treats, Paszkowski not only...
Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
This 1st-century wonder will take your breath away. Not only is it one of the city's most ancient sites, it's been in continuous use for centuries. Originally built as a private temple, today it is a Catholic church and the resting place of...
Via Enzo Mangiavacchi, 37, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
One of the most delicious towns in Tuscany - and most beautiful - is the charming Pienza. Situated between Montepulciano and Montalcino in the scenic Val d'Orcia, centuries-old Pienza is best known for its rich pecorino cheeses. Many feel that the...
84011 Amalfi, SA, Italy
In its ten miles from Positano to Amalfi, the celebrated corniche road known as the Amalfi Coast Drive clings to rugged cliffsides, weaving torturously in and out and up and down gorges, through lemon groves and olives, past whitewashed villages...
