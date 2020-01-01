Istanbul/Greece
Collected by Sarah Volz
List View
Map View
Save Place
Vişnezade, Dolmabahçe Cd., 34357 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
This decadent palace, which overlooks the Bosphorus from the European side, holds great importance to Turkey. The late-19th-century sultans resided here and ruled the Ottoman Empire from here, and while the Turkish Republic's capital is in Ankara,...
Save Place
Alemdar, Yerebatan Cd. 1/3, 34110 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
A city as ancient as Istanbul has many layers of history, and you’ll have to go below the surface to see the Basilica Cistern, the largest of the underground cisterns. Built in the sixth century for the Byzantine emperor Justinian, the...
Save Place
Polignotou 3, Athina 105 55, Greece
It’s hard to believe this serene archaeological park, with evocative statues scattered among the wildflowers, oak, and olive trees, was once the beating commercial and political heart of ancient Athens. It’s where citizens came to...
Save Place
Psarrou 846 00, Greece
Psarou Beach is posh rather than party, ringed by upscale hotels and beach clubs and punctuated with a scuba center. The sand is white and the water is turquoise. Restaurants and bars are expensive here, as are the waterside amenities like chairs...
Save Place
Cyclades, Greece
If you've never embarked on a sailing trip before, the Mediterranean is the place to do it. Especially when it comes to the Greek islands. The best part? It doesn't matter what your budget is, you're sure to find something that suits your style....
Save Place
Athens 105 58, Greece
You can’t miss the Parthenon, the majestic ruin towering above Athens. Originally painted in vivid hues, this feat of architecture, engineering, and artistry is still as awe-inspiring as it was almost 2,500 years ago. Le Corbusier, pioneer of...
Save Place
Acropolis District, Athens 105 58, Greece
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. According to legend, the ancient gods battled it out to become Athens' patron deity. The showdown came after the Phoenicians founded a city at a giant rock near the Aegean some two and a half million years...
Save Place
Kidathineon 41, Athina 105 58, Greece
With its walls of colorful glass bottles, this charming little bar can be elusive—nestled deep in downtown Athens, in the warren of streets that make up the Plaka. Day or night, Brettos (pronounced Vrettos in Greek) is frequented by locals...
Save Place
Jl. Gn. Sari, Peliatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Make sure to check everything off your to-do list before staying at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa because you'll immediately melt into the landscape and never want to leave. The tiered layout and minimal design seamlessly intertwine with the jungle...
Save Place
Jl. Siulan, Penatih Dangin Puri, Kec. Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80237, Indonesia
This is Coffee. In Bali we were lucky enough to meet a man who actually loves coffee more than me. He generously offered to take us to his business partners coffee plantation and show us around for the day. I learned more about the growth,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19