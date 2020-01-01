Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Istanbul

Collected by Meghan H
Save Place

Ehli Kebap & Lahmacun

Mahallesi, Simitçi Şakir Sk. No:16, 34080 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Are you a coffee lover or foodie searching for a unique Turkish culinary experience? Then after a satisfying meal in Turkey ask your waiter if they serve "menengiç" coffee from South Eastern Turkey. Menengiç is a pistachio-flavored caffeine-free...
More Details >
Save Place

Köyiçi Meydanı Sk

Sinanpaşa, Köyiçi Meydanı Sk., 34353 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
One of my favorite foods in Turkey (and there are many) is a serving of fresh kaymak clotted cream, drizzled with honey, and spread on bread. You can buy it in the supermarket or find it in some breakfast spots, but everyone's favorite is Pando in...
More Details >
Save Place

Galata Bridge

Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
There's no cost attached to one of Istanbul’s most distinctive photo ops, and the only lines are from fishing poles. Cross the historic Golden Horn via the Galata Bridge, where fishermen from every walk of life jostle for space, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Istanbul in Photos

Istanbul, Turkey
One morning outside Sultanahmet I saw what I believe to be a suffi. He looked somewhat like a Turkish version of Santa Claus (which was odd because it was late December), but I don't really know what else he would be with that beard.
More Details >
Save Place

Taksim Square

Taksim Square is at the heart of the Beyoglu neighborhood; the pedestrian-only Istiklal Caddesi, its main artery, ends here at the square. You'll also find Gezi Park and a monument to the Turkish Republic. Crowds come here to shop, dine, see and...
More Details >
Save Place

Symbol Cafe

Teşvikiye, Vali Konağı Cd. No:40, 34365 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
If you’re keen to experience the medieval practice of "kahve falı" or "fal" (fortune telling with Turkish coffee) then make an appointment at Symbol Café in Nişantaşı with Tunc, one of the few English-speaking coffee readers in the city. Once...
More Details >
Save Place

Çırağan Palace Kempinski

Yıldız Mh., Çırağan Cd. No:32, 34349 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
The five-star Çırağan Palace Kempinski Hotel, right on the Bosphorus near Ortakoy, boasts some the most expensive and elegant hotel rooms in town. A-listers swoon to stay here to make the most of the hotel's luxurious offerings all housed in the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Aksaray

İskenderpaşa Mahallesi, 34096 Fatih/Istanbul, Turkey
Don't let looks deceive you. If you enjoy food with a bite of chili then try one of South Eastern Turkey's favourite "fast food" specialties: Etsiz Çiğ Köfte (no meat raw köfte). The traditional way of making the köfte is with raw meat (Çiğ...
More Details >
Save Place

Corn on the cob

Istanbul, Turkey
"Bir lira, bira lira!" you'll hear from food cart vendors as you stroll though the streets of Istanbul. It means, "one lira, one lira," so if you're hungry and on a budget you might want to check out what's on offer. These guys peddle corn on the...
More Details >
Save Place

Kumpir (stuffed baked potato) in Ortaköy

Mecidiye Mahallesi, Mecidiye Köprüsü Sk. 1/1, 34347 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
"Kumpir" is a baked stuffed potato served throughout the city. But the local "thing to do" is venture to Ortakoy near the first Bosporus Bridge to make your own and consume it by the water's edge. There's a number of kumpir stalls near the famous...
More Details >
Save Place

Arasta Bazaar

The very chill owner of Arasta 79 has one of the best shops in Istanbul. Ikat scarves, knotted silk jewelry strung with chunky jewels, delicate crochet strings of flowers, pestemals (traditional Turkish bath towels) in every weave and color, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Istiklal Caddesi (Istiklal Street)

İstiklal Cd., Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
The great shopping street of more modern Istanbul, Istiklal Caddesi, is across the Bosphorus from the old Sultanahmet. It's packed with lovely sidestreets and shops.
More Details >
Save Place

Grand Bazaar

Beyazıt, Kalpakçılar Cd. No:22, 34126 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Soon after conquering Constantinople and defeating the Byzantines in 1453, Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II commissioned the beginnings of the Grand Bazaar to reinvigorate trade with the city. More than 550 years later, the bazaar is one of the oldest...
More Details >
Save Place

Egyptian Spice Bazaar

Rüstem Paşa Mahallesi, Erzak Ambarı Sok. No:92, 34116 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Smaller than the Grand Bazaar but more intense, the Spice Market is equal parts tourist trap and necessary shopping stop for cooks and foodies. Meet the original spice girl at Ucuzcular (remember Area 51 to find her booth), one of the few...
More Details >
Save Place

Fatih Çarşamba (Wednesday) Market

Nevşehirli İbrahim Paşa Cd., 34083 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Every Wednesday morning in my neighborhood near Fatih Mosque, the traffic disperses, the roads are closed, plastic canopies are strewn from building to building, and thousands of stalls bursting with color and produce are set up across several...
More Details >
Save Place

Sahaflar Çarşısı (Book Bazaar)

Beyazıt Mahallesi Çadırcılar Caddesi istanbul sahaflar çarşısı No.16-18-19-22-23, Beyazıt Mh., beyazıt, 34126 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Book lovers and bazaar hunters will revel in foraging through the Sahaflar Çarsısı (Beyazit Book Bazaar) for new titles, secondhand books, historical maps, the Quran (in various languages), ancient texts, and other rare finds. The bazaar, between...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
  2. 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You'll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High
  4. 4 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  5. 5 Tips + News This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism

More From AFAR

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase