Istanbul
Collected by Jeremy Afuso
Alemdar, Yerebatan Cd. 1/3, 34110 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
A city as ancient as Istanbul has many layers of history, and you’ll have to go below the surface to see the Basilica Cistern, the largest of the underground cisterns. Built in the sixth century for the Byzantine emperor Justinian, the...
Balat, Mürselpaşa Cd. No:10, 34087 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Sinanpaşa, Köyiçi Meydanı Sk., 34353 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
One of my favorite foods in Turkey (and there are many) is a serving of fresh kaymak clotted cream, drizzled with honey, and spread on bread. You can buy it in the supermarket or find it in some breakfast spots, but everyone's favorite is Pando in...
Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
I wanted a stack of thin, elegant, woven pestemals for this summer’s beach lounging. Mourath Pasha had a great selection and great prices. Mourath Pasha Ressam Basmacılar sk.No:34-36 Kapalıçarşı - ISTANBUL Telefon : +90 212 526 74 77
Istanbul, Turkey
"Bir lira, bira lira!" you'll hear from food cart vendors as you stroll though the streets of Istanbul. It means, "one lira, one lira," so if you're hungry and on a budget you might want to check out what's on offer. These guys peddle corn on the...
Mollafenari Mahallesi, Vezirhan Cd. No:18, 34120 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
When I'm in the mood for affordable home-cooked Turkish food in Sultanahmet, I head to Makarna Sarayı opposite the Column of Constantine near Çemberlitaş tram station. There are oodles of choices here, and you simply point and pick the dishes you...
Kayaköy Mahallesi, 48300 Fethiye/Muğla, Turkey
Whenever I'm in Fethiye I love escaping the crowds for a day to explore Kayaköy - a mountain-side town on the Mediterranean left abandoned after the 1923 Population Exchange between Greece and Turkey. This little slice of peace and quiet, eight...
Leave your flip flops at the stern and spend four days and three nights of blissful relaxation with Captain Ahmet and Chef Sunny aboard Before Lunch cruises from Fethiye. This Turco-Australian eco-friendly company will cater to your every blue...
If you revel in gastro-travel, or perhaps you’re pondering how to make Ottoman and Turkish classics back home, then don an apron and broaden your culinary horizons at Cooking Alaturka in Sultanahmet. This innovative cooking school, for groups of...
Istanbul, Turkey
One morning outside Sultanahmet I saw what I believe to be a suffi. He looked somewhat like a Turkish version of Santa Claus (which was odd because it was late December), but I don't really know what else he would be with that beard.
Haci Izzet Pasa Sok., Ömer Avni Mh., Serin Apt. No: 26/2 Gumussuyu, 34427 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
There are a handful of tour agencies in Istanbul brave enough to venture off the normal “top sites” tourist trail. Unison Travel and Events is one such pioneer in the local travel industry that caters to travelers seeking a unique perspective of...
Akbıyık Cd., 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
The cobblestone Akbıyık Caddesi (Road) is one of the few places to head to for a nightcap in Sultanahmet. The street is lined with cafes and bars sporting comfy Turkish divans (cushion lounges) and chilled-out tunes. Enthusiastic staff will...
Örnektepe Mahallesi, İmrahor Cd. 7/1, 34445 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
Tower over the sites of Turkey like Gulliver, from "Gulliver’s Travels" at Miniaturk. This innovative open-air amusement park, located on the Golden Horn in Sütlüce, allows you to see 1:25 scale miniature models of significant Istanbul landmarks,...
Normally a 1-2 night stay in Goreme is recommended to revel in the volcanic moonscape lands and fairy chimneys of the Cappadocian region. If you’re really short on time, though, and don’t have plans to return to Turkey anytime soon, book a day...
Taksim Square is at the heart of the Beyoglu neighborhood; the pedestrian-only Istiklal Caddesi, its main artery, ends here at the square. You'll also find Gezi Park and a monument to the Turkish Republic. Crowds come here to shop, dine, see and...
Mecidiye Mahallesi, Mecidiye Köprüsü Sk. 1/1, 34347 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
"Kumpir" is a baked stuffed potato served throughout the city. But the local "thing to do" is venture to Ortakoy near the first Bosporus Bridge to make your own and consume it by the water's edge. There's a number of kumpir stalls near the famous...
Mahallesi, Simitçi Şakir Sk. No:16, 34080 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Are you a coffee lover or foodie searching for a unique Turkish culinary experience? Then after a satisfying meal in Turkey ask your waiter if they serve "menengiç" coffee from South Eastern Turkey. Menengiç is a pistachio-flavored caffeine-free...
Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
There's no cost attached to one of Istanbul’s most distinctive photo ops, and the only lines are from fishing poles. Cross the historic Golden Horn via the Galata Bridge, where fishermen from every walk of life jostle for space, and...
