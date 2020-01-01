Israel
Collected by Hanna Coleman
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
While Jerusalem is the official capital of Israel, Tel Aviv is considered to be the capital of style and culture. Enjoy starting your day with a stroll along the beach or a great, rich breakfast in one of many outdoor cafes along some of the...
Eilat, Israel
Eilat is considered the far south city of Israel, just at the tip of the country, linking between Egypt in Africa and Jordan in Asia. It is considered one of the most popular touristic resorts in Israel, mostly for its weather (hot but not humid)...
ד.נ עמק המעיינות, Nir David, Israel
Some might say that archeology is Israel's national hobby, as Israel is rich with archeological sites, more than 20,000 recognized sites in Israel, dating back to 150,000 BC. In 2005 UNESCO declared 3 sites in Israel as World Heritage sites...
Pinkhas Eilon St 8, Holon, 5845400, Israel
Opened in 2010, the Design Museum Holon is the first museum in Israel dedicated to design. The iconic building, which quickly became a city landmark, was designed by acclaimed architect Ron Arad. By mounting exhibits on historical and...
Neve Tzedek, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Neve Tzedek, the city oldest neighbourhood is a colorful oasis with an atmosphere that evokes an artists’ colony or a small village. Spotted with colored old houses next to remodeled ones. Lots of great restaurants, wine bars and the Suzanne...
Yefe Nof St 61, Haifa, Israel
The Bahá'í Gardens—geometric, meticulously manicured,and covering the northern slope of Mount Carmel—are Haifa’s most recognizable landmark and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Rising up the summit of Mount Carmel...
Negev St, Israel
Imagine you book a 'million star hotel' experience and you surprise your loved one with a spending the night at the desert? It is possible and doable in Israel. You can either book a room in one of the guests houses in the Negev (the israeli...
Nazareth, Israel
Nazareth is described in the New Testament as the childhood home of Jesus Chris, as well as the site where the angel Gabriel told Mary that she was to conceive a child through the power of the Holy Spirit. Thus, it's the location of the Church of...
Rosh Pinna, Israel
Some might say that the Galilee area in Israel is like the Tuscany in Italy. Green lushes mountains, the Sea of the Galilee (Kinneret) the Hula Valley and little towns and kibbutzs villages. If you want to escape the city life and enjoy a romantic...
Heftziba, Israel
It was my last day in Israel and an impending snowstorm was about to hit the east coast of the US. While my friend Uri was trying to tell me about this amazing place he was about to take me to, all I could hear was “blah, blah, blah” as my mind...
Ein Gedi, Israel
There are various types of living in Israel. Whereas the majority are living in a city, the Kibbutz is the Israeli version of a socialist collective commune, where everyone is contributing and sharing the same standards of living and is...
Masada, Israel
On a rocky plateau overlooking the Dead Sea lies the 2,000-year-old cliff-top fortress of Masada. Next to Jerusalem, it is the most popular destination for tourists visiting Israel. In addition to its sheer natural beauty, Masada is also the...
The Shrine of the Book, Jerusalem, Israel
Located on the campus of the Israel Museum, the Shrine of the Book was built to contain the Dead Sea Scrolls, written between the 3rd century B.C.E. and the 1st century C.E. and discovered by archaeologists from 1946 to 1956. The shrine is a...
Old City, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Jaffa, the oldest seaport in the world, is home to a vibrant multiethnic community of Muslims, Christians, and Jews next to Tel Aviv. Archaeology and ancient documents show that Jaffa has been in existence as a port city for more than 4,000...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
A route created by local guide Yamaan Safady ensures that hikers arrive at Petra the way pre-Christian-era travelers did: out of virgin desert, no tour buses in sight. The six-day, 50-mile “back door” route begins in the Dana Biosphere...
Caesarea, the city and harbor that Herod built, is now preserved as a national park. A walk along its pathways allows visitors to experience the city’s role as part of ancient Rome and its days during the Crusades in the Byzantine era. Check out a...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
