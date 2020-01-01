israel
Collected by Valeria Nanetti
Levinsky, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
One of the best ways to experience a country is through its food. There are quite a lot of open markets in Israel (shuk) and local companies started running some culinary tours in Tel Aviv. For tourists who don't know where to go and which markets...
Neve Tzedek, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Neve Tzedek, the city oldest neighbourhood is a colorful oasis with an atmosphere that evokes an artists’ colony or a small village. Spotted with colored old houses next to remodeled ones. Lots of great restaurants, wine bars and the Suzanne...
Kalischer St 25, Yafo, 6516505, Israel
Built in the 1910's, the Big Synagogue in Allenby street is one of the known monuments in Tel Aviv which serves as a cultural and religious center for the many residents in the area. When it was constructed,it’s beautiful dome stood in stark...
Ha-Dolfin St 1, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The original patriarch of this outfit sold hummus from a pushcart before opening the shop more than 40 years ago. His descendants make two or three big batches every day, which they serve from 8 a.m. until they run out, usually around 3 p.m. You...
