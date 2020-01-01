Israel
Collected by Todd Ryan
HaCarmel St 11, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The Carmel Market is the largest outdoors market in Tel Aviv and sells everything from toiletries, clothes, meat, fruit and vegetables and some delicatessen cheese. Like in a lot of outdoors markets, the fruit and vegetables are displayed in such...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
A route created by local guide Yamaan Safady ensures that hikers arrive at Petra the way pre-Christian-era travelers did: out of virgin desert, no tour buses in sight. The six-day, 50-mile “back door” route begins in the Dana Biosphere...
Montefiore St 36, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Though it sits squarely in Tel Aviv’s Lev Ha’ir (the heart of the city), Hotel Montefiore feels almost hidden away, not least because of the fact that greenery shrouds much of the restored 1922 mansion. Gaze out the window of the lobby...
Neve Tzedek, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Neve Tzedek, the city oldest neighbourhood is a colorful oasis with an atmosphere that evokes an artists’ colony or a small village. Spotted with colored old houses next to remodeled ones. Lots of great restaurants, wine bars and the Suzanne...
Pinkhas Eilon St 8, Holon, 5845400, Israel
Opened in 2010, the Design Museum Holon is the first museum in Israel dedicated to design. The iconic building, which quickly became a city landmark, was designed by acclaimed architect Ron Arad. By mounting exhibits on historical and...
Old City, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Jaffa, the oldest seaport in the world, is home to a vibrant multiethnic community of Muslims, Christians, and Jews next to Tel Aviv. Archaeology and ancient documents show that Jaffa has been in existence as a port city for more than 4,000...
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
While Jerusalem is the official capital of Israel, Tel Aviv is considered to be the capital of style and culture. Enjoy starting your day with a stroll along the beach or a great, rich breakfast in one of many outdoor cafes along some of the...
Beit Eshel St 3, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
While wandering around Jaffa, one of the oldest settlements in the world and now connected to Tel Aviv, I stumbled upon a restaurant called Dr. Shakshuka. The specialty is--wait for it--shakshuka, a concoction of poached eggs, tomato, onion,...
Yefe Nof St 61, Haifa, Israel
The Bahá'í Gardens—geometric, meticulously manicured,and covering the northern slope of Mount Carmel—are Haifa’s most recognizable landmark and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Rising up the summit of Mount Carmel...
Rabbi Yohanan St 8, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Every time I visit the flea market in Jaffa, I must stop for a cup of coffee or a bite at Pua restaurant. The space looks like a retro apartment my grandparents used to have, filled with furnitures and decorations well collected from the vintage...
Ha-Dolfin St 1, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The original patriarch of this outfit sold hummus from a pushcart before opening the shop more than 40 years ago. His descendants make two or three big batches every day, which they serve from 8 a.m. until they run out, usually around 3 p.m. You...
