Islands in the Sun
Collected by Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert
There is no greater joy than to step off the plane and then get out of the bus or car and enter an island resort or hotel. I can never wait to get my first glimpse of the tropical foliage and of course…. the beach and the sea. Tropical islands are stunning and offer so many activities and many historic sites. Each island has its own history and charm. I love them all!
Pearls Main Rd, Moya, Grenada
The lovely spice island of Grenada is a tropical island retreat. The natural beauty of Grenada is displayed in its lush vegetation. The beaches are long gorgeous strands of sand ringed by translucent azure waters. The local people are friendly,...
British Virgin Islands
On the gorgeous island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands there is a beach at Devil's Bay where huge boulders line the edge of the sand and spill out into the turquoise sea. Natural tidal pools, arches, grottos and tunnels are formed by...
Lee Road, Valley, Spanish Town, British Virgin Islands
This property is currently closed until late 2019 for hurricane-related repairs.
Experience ‘voluntourism’ at Rosewood Little Dix Bay by joining the Association of Reef Keepers (ARK) and helping find and tag wild sea turtles....
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
The centerpiece of Turks and Caicos is Grace Bay, on the island of Providenciales (known locally as Provo), where the miles-long sugar-sand shore routinely tops "best beach" lists for the Caribbean and the world. The inland area along this...
Little Lameshur Bay, St John 00830, USVI
Driving down the bumpy road in a jeep made for a very uncomfortable ride. The road was uneven and in some places steep. The drive was tough! Once again, I was going on an adventure and I wondering if I was being unwise. We were searching for...
British Virgin Islands
While I was staying on St. Thomas, USVI, I took the ferry over to the gorgeous British Virgin Island of Tortola. Tortola, the capital island of the British Virgins, is also the largest island of the group. The island of Tortola is known for its...
One S Ocean Rd, Nassau, The Bahamas
Since its opening along a dazzling stretch of sand known as Cabbage Beach in 1962, The Ocean Club on Paradise Island has been the preferred stay of old-money patriarchs and traditionalists. Though much at the serenely posh resort has remained...
Av. Alemania A-B 108, El Cortecito, Bavaro Punta Cana, DR, Punta Cana 23000, Dominican Republic
I strolled along the cool white sands of Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic as the sun lit up the azure sky. Puffy clouds floated by and gentle breezes ruffled the fronds of the tall gorgeous palm trees that lined the beach. It...
