Islands
Collected by Kyle Ellison , AFAR Local Expert
As someone who was born and raised on islands I love everything about island culture. The weather, the outdoor adventure, the ocean, the food, and the laidback lifestyle which usually goes hand in hand with being around the coast.
Save Place
Koror, Palau
Over 10,000 years ago, as the last ice age ended, sea levels rose and filled depressions in Palau’s limestone islands, which became inland marine lakes. There are around seventy of these lakes in Palau, defined by their salinity, and also their...
Save Place
Tonga
On the tiny island of Eua, part of the Kingdom (yes it's a Kingdom) of Tonga, there are plenty of beaches to choose from. Taking a walk from the Hideaway hostel I came across this sign to aide my search for the sand.
Save Place
Easter Island is a strange, remote, and magical place. After a full day of wandering around this tiny island, we were fortunate enough to witness an absolutely breathtaking sunset over the Pacific. The "beach" here is made up of pitch black...
Save Place
21483, Duboka, Croatia
For our few days in Vis, a two-hour ferry ride from Split, we would drive our Vespa until we got to a beach—they are not hard to come by on this small island. This beach, right about in the middle of the south coast of the island, is mostly only...
Save Place
Playa Rincon, 32000, Dominican Republic
On the Dominican Republic’s northern coast, near the tip of the Samaná Peninsula, this unpopulated Atlantic beach stretches three miles from Cape Samaná to the cliffs of Cape Cabrón. To get here, you’ll need to take a four-wheel-drive vehicle or a...
Save Place
Cabarete 57000, Dominican Republic
Cabarete is called "the action sports capital of the Caribbean" for a reason. On any given day, the bay is packed with kites towing boarders every which way. Just up the street are excellent surf breaks and in between paddleboarders chill or chase...
Save Place
Rottnest Island WA 6161, Australia
There's not too much to do on Rottnest Island, just off the coast of Perth in Western Australia, unless you want there to be! Since there aren't cars on the island, excepting the off maintenance vehicle and one bus, visitors use their two feet or...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25