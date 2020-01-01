Island Escapes
Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
San Fuego 70, Santa Cruz, Aruba
Among the 20 percent of Aruba that’s protected land, Arikok National Park boasts lava fields, limestone terrain, and a small beach, all crisscrossed with picturesque hiking trails. Paths lead to gold mine ruins, former plantations, and...
Save Place
Main Street, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Opened in 1950, the Jamaica Inn is one of the oldest and most gracefully aged of the classic Jamaica luxury resorts. It sits on its own private beach, which is rare in Jamaica, and each of the 52 suites and cottages has a Caribbean view. It is a...
Save Place
Happy Bay, St Martin
The start of the path is quite easy to find in Friar’s Bay. Just walk North past Kali’s Beach Bar and past Friar’s Bay Beach Bar until you see a path marked by orange arrows. It should lead up a hill. (There appears to be another path that goes...
Save Place
A tiny, man-made island in Clifton Harbour built with discarded conch shells, Happy Island is really just a small bar where you can tie up for a while and have a drink, a meal, and a conversation with Janti Ramage, the island’s joyful...
Save Place
Henrys, Bridgetown, Barbados
There's simply no better place to get Caribbean spiny lobster on Barbados than Lobster Alive. Fact. Why? Because practically every lobster sold in every restaurant on the island comes through this one unassuming location. The problem is that due...
Save Place
Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Housed on a 1,100-foot stretch of beachfront, Grace Bay Club is as stylishly current as it was in 1993, when it became the first luxury hotel to open on the then nearly empty sands of Grace Bay. From its original 21 rooms, the upscale property has...
Save Place
54 Bonaventure Crescent, Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Located in the heart of Grace Bay's white sand beaches, the Ocean Club West is a relaxing and intimate resort. All suites have rustic and unpretentious island decor, a kitchen suite (complete with big fridge!), dining and living area. There are a...
Save Place
Blue Hills Rd, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Conch is as ubiquitous on Turks and Caicos restaurant menus as palm trees on the beaches, and at Da Conch Shack, you’ll find it prepared any way you can imagine. Of course, there are the classic dishes of conch fritters, conch chowder,...
Save Place
Santa Fe (Bantayan) - Hagnaya, Santa Fe, Cebu, Philippines
Bantayan Island's fine white sand beaches and clear light blue waters are as enchanting as far busier Boracay, minus the noise and go go go night life. The island's Ogtong Cave Resort offers a well-kept landscaped garden, a pool, and individual...
Save Place
White Beach, Boracay, Aklan, Philippines
About 4 kilometers long, White Beach is the highlight of Boracay. Its immaculately white and soft sand strand is dotted with resorts, hotels, and lounge chairs where you could spend the happy hour sipping Piña Colada as the sun sets. That...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever