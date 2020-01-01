IronManMontTremblant
Collected by Michele Vesely
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
I've been to Québec City several times, and it's never boring. Street art is all over Vieux-Québec (The "Old" city)—sculpture, plantings, frescoes... This is the Fresque du Petit Champlain, just a couple of blocks from the St. Lawrence River, a...
Old Quebec, Quebec City, QC, Canada
While walking within the walls of Old Québec a few years ago, (my fourth visit, but the first for my wife), this blond-maned horse caught my eye. Incidentally, in Québec French, "blonde" is more than just a hair color. It's often used to mean...
310 Rue Saint-Roch, Québec, QC G1K 6S2, Canada
When I say that La Barberie is Québec’s coolest hangout I’m really not exaggerating. I promise! For starters, there is no food on the menu snacks (at least on the day I visited). This is actually not a bad thing because you can just bring your own...
49 Rue d'Auteuil, Québec, QC G1R 4C2, Canada
Old Québec City looks and feels like a charming town in France that was transported to the shores of the St. Lawrence River more than four centuries ago. Step foot in Old Québec City and you’ll be surrounded by quaint, historic stone buildings...
5300 Boulevard Sainte-Anne, Québec, QC G1C 1S1, Canada
Under 20 minutes by car from Québec City (or, if you are feeling ambitious, less than an hour by bike, with most of the ride on a well-maintained path), Chute-Montmorency (Montmorency Falls) is the area's most impressive natural wonder. If...
If you're looking to do a bit of training while you're in Quebec City, the Escalier du Cap-Blanc is a great place to do it (and you won't be alone). The staircase—made up of some 398 steps—ascends from the banks of the St. Lawrence to the Plains...
27 Rue Sous le Fort, Québec, QC G1K 4G6, Canada
One of the best ways to experience Québec City is to wander the streets of its historic heart, the Upper and Lower Towns. More than 400 years of history have unfolded here since it was founded in 1608 by Samuel Champlain. We can arrange for a...
1251 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2J 2J9, Canada
Hunting poutine is hard work, but it can do serious damage to your waistline if you're not careful. Call in at Fitz & Follwell and work off some of those excess curds on a bike, snow, or walking tour of Montreal. The shop is located on beautiful...
Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
1196 Voie Camillien-Houde, Montréal, QC H3H 1A1, Canada
Not unlike the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Empire State Building in NYC, the Mont Royal acts as a natural landmark for orientation-challenged travelers. The "mountain" (some would call it a big hill) overlooks the entire city and offers...
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
Lachine Canal, Montreal, QC, Canada
The trend of urban kayaking has not escaped Montreal. Living on an island, Montrealers appreciate new ways to get out of the city—in this case via the beautiful and serene Lachine canal, just a stone's throw from the core of downtown. Head to H2O...
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
