Irish eyes are smiling
Collected by Hillary Hook
List View
Map View
Save Place
Inishmore, Co. Galway, Ireland
Set just a short ferry ride off of the Galway coast of Ireland, the Aran Islands are one of the last outposts where Irish is the language you'll find spoken on the streets. Most of the 1,200 residents work as commercial fisherman or make sweaters...
Save Place
Sycamore Building, Sycamore Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
A fanciful three-week celebration of the arts, Fringe has been an annual asylum for artistic oddballs since 1994. Nearly 650 productions— theater, dance, poetry, magic, outdoor installations—enliven venues all over Dublin. 353/(0) 1-670-6106....
Save Place
29 Frederick St S, Dublin Southside, Dublin 2, D02 XD71, Ireland
Start with chorizo-stuffed squid and a Hendrick’s martini. Follow these with a pancetta-topped lobster burger with truffle-and-Parmesan fries, and you’ll know that you’ve moved well beyond traditional fish and chips. 353/(0) 1-679-7000. This...
Save Place
Killadoon, Ard Na Mara, Co. Mayo, Ireland
My Irish friend, Aedín, and I were driving from Galway to Westport when suddenly she veered off the main road. "There's a great beach down this way, I think," she said to me. I was up for anything, seeing her country for the first time. We came...
Save Place
47-48, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 N725, Ireland
On Saturday nights most of the streets are pedestrian-only, live music spills into the streets, and the frothy stout flows free. Locals are spoiled in that they can revel on these ancient cobbled streets as frequently as they like, while the rest...
Save Place
Ballynaraha South, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Many people pass up visiting the Dingle Peninsula in favor for the famous "Ring of Kerry" drive in Ireland. However, this beautiful place packs a big punch. The town itself has plenty to do including a beautiful harbor and an aquarium, not to...
Save Place
Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland
A Georgian grand dame just off St. Stephens Green in downtown Dublin, the Merrion has been around in one form or another since 1760, when it was a set of four stately homes owned by English nobility. Today, it is elegance incarnate. An excellent...
Save Place
Lislorkan North, Co. Clare, Ireland
Fancy yourself a brave one, do ye? Aye, aye, then the Cliffs of Moher are right up your alley. Ireland's most popular tourist destination does not disappoint, though visiting during the middle of the day means you're going to have to share the...
Save Place
25 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 F656, Ireland
This is right next to the visitors center in Dublin, all you have to do is look up! Love.
Save Place
18 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin, D01 T3V8, Ireland
Save Place
11-13 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 C653, Ireland
About twelve years ago I lived in Dublin, where I studied literature at Trinity College. The reading lists were long, and as such, I had a lot of time to read books over cups of tea and pints of cider. One of my favorite places to grab a bite was...
Save Place
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever