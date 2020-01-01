Ireland/England 2016
Collected by Krista Ivy
List View
Map View
Dublin - Drogheda - Giant's Causeway - Liverpool - Workington - Lake Windermere - London - Stonehenge/Lacock abbey - ferry to ireland - dublin fly home or after london go to paris & fly home
Save Place
College Green, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Pass through the iconic arched doorway at College Green and enter the elegant quads, handsome architecture and verdant lawns of Trinity College, one of Ireland's most prestigious universities. Among its many attributes is the atmospheric...
Save Place
15 Merrion Row, Dublin, Ireland
O'Donoghue's Bar, which dates back to the eighteenth century, is arguably the most famous pub in Dublin for traditional Irish music. The bar is lively, rammed with a mainly—but by no means exclusively—local crowd, and has a great, welcoming...
Save Place
Kildare St, Dublin 2, Ireland
Just down the road from its more popular neighbor, the National Gallery of Ireland, the NLE has interesting shows and fewer crowds. I recently saw an exhibition on Yeats and one on the 1913 Dublin Lockout. Even if you only have a short time, this...
Save Place
College Green, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Trinity College is one of Dublin's most important historical draws, and the Berkeley Library, inside and out, is an inspiring destination. How many libraries do you know that have a giant metal orb out front? Yeah, exactly. I don't remember such...
Save Place
Kildare St, Dublin 2, Ireland
The National Museum of Ireland is free to enter and is spread across four sites in Dublin, covering archaeology, decorative arts and history, country life, and natural history. The archaeology museum is in an imposing building of columns, vaulted...
Save Place
St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, Ireland
St Stephen's Green is a welcome spot of calm and green set in a Georgian square in the centre of Dublin. At around 20 acres, it's large enough to feel you have escaped the bustle, but not so large that you can't easily return to the fray once you...
Save Place
The Liberties, Dublin 8, Ireland
Arthur Guinness, the forefather of the world-renowned family, founded the brewery on this inner city spot in 1759. It's the city's most visited tourist attraction, telling both the history and processes that have gone into making Ireland's most...
Save Place
Dublin, Ireland
Gravity Bar has wonderful 360-degree views of Dublin and all the Guinness you can drink. You can even try your hand at pouring the perfect pint. The bartenders know what they're doing, and to prove it, they make shamrocks into the foam with a...
Save Place
Sycamore Building, Sycamore Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
A fanciful three-week celebration of the arts, Fringe has been an annual asylum for artistic oddballs since 1994. Nearly 650 productions— theater, dance, poetry, magic, outdoor installations—enliven venues all over Dublin. 353/(0) 1-670-6106....
Save Place
Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Military Rd, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
The Irish Museum of Modern Art is located in Kilmainham, just a short trip out of Dublin's City Center on the Luas. Housed in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, the building and its grounds are vast. The grounds are littered with contemporary public...
Save Place
At the Temple Bar Food Markets, you can enjoy roasted pork with potatoes, onions, and red cabbage. It comes in two sizes, well described for the size of your appetite.
Save Place
Christchurch Pl, Wood Quay, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Founded in 1028 and built overlooking a Viking settlement, this incredible cathedral is nearly 1,000 years old and is Dublin's oldest building. The 12th century crypt is one of the largest in Ireland or Britain and here you can check out the...
Save Place
20 Lower Bridge St, Merchants Quay, Dublin 8, D08 WC64, Ireland
Truly a fun evening! Food, storytelling, more food, more storytelling... a great introduction to Irish legends, myths, and customs. This three-hour-long evening comes at one-price (extra for more drinks) and ends with a duo of engaging musicians.
Save Place
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
Save Place
Newgrange, Donore, Co. Meath, Ireland
Older than both Stonehenge and the pyramids of Egypt, the monument at Newgrange was built around 3,200 B.C.E. Its use is a mystery, although it was most likely a place of worship, and there are legends that it was used as a burial chamber. The...
Save Place
United Kingdom
This the patio by this gorgeous stone building made for a quixotic English tea-drinking experience
Save Place
Amesbury, Salisbury SP4 7DE, UK
We visited Stonehenge a couple of days ago, on the way back from Wales. It was a grey, rainy, cold and windy day and we still wanted to be there. We were only able to be at the site for about 2 minutes. The wind was extremely strong and the rain...
Save Place
United Kingdom
This was my favorite place in Wales. Follow the signs off of the A487 highway before Newport, and you'll find yourself on a narrow little road overgrown with trees and bushes. You'll soon reach the parking area. Open the gate, and walk out into...
Save Place
Avebury, Marlborough SN8 1RF, UK
Avebury is a unique village in Wiltshire,England in that it is surrounded by three ancient stone circles. Mystery still surrounds the stones that seem to pop up all over the countryside here and that were somehow placed intriguingly on ancient ley...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever