Ireland
Collected by Ed Kinkade
We weren't going to leave Ireland without seeing some legitimate bogs. This road, which we don't think even has a route number, delivers the boggage. It's in the Connemara, and we drove there on a day trip from Galway. You take N59 to R341 and...
Letterfrack, Co. Galway, Ireland
The bleak, windswept landscape of Connemara in the West of Ireland is characterized by bogs, lakes, mountains, and miles of stone walls. Connemara National Park is one of the best places to appreciate this unique landscape, with more than 7,000...
38 Father Griffin Rd, Galway, Ireland
There's a level of comfort to Kilcullen House in Galway that's not unlike spending a few days with your favorite relative. Carefully curated artwork of festivals and landscapes can be found throughout the house, either in the cozy living area or...
Fisher Street, Doolin Court Holiday Homes, Co. Clare, Ireland
Here's a secret (said no one ever): Ireland has a wonderful Bed and Breakfast culture. Fisherman's Rest is run by Danny, one of the country's great hosts. Breakfast is served with a side of saucy story, O'Connor's Pub (and the traditional music...
Lislorkan North, Co. Clare, Ireland
Fancy yourself a brave one, do ye? Aye, aye, then the Cliffs of Moher are right up your alley. Ireland's most popular tourist destination does not disappoint, though visiting during the middle of the day means you're going to have to share the...
Moyarta East, Co. Clare, Ireland
The Long Dock is a pub in the fishing village of Carrigaholt, specializing in local seafood. The seafood chowder, pictured here, was a light, tangy chowder filled with fresh fish and potato; it was so creamy it was like eating warm silk. The...
Ashford Castle Estate, Leaf Island, Cong, Co. Mayo, F31 CA48, Ireland
What trip to Ireland is complete without a stay in a castle hotel? Ashford fulfills even the wildest castle fantasies with its crenellated towers, medieval-looking canopy beds, and esteemed falconry program that lets guests explore its 350...
Cashel Achill Island, Cashel, Co. Mayo, Ireland
"Want to go to the coziest pub in Ireland?" the waiter of the hotel restaurant I was eating at said when I asked where there was a good place to get a drink on Achill Island, located in County Mayo on the west coast of Ireland. He'd said three of...
Denmark St, Limerick, Co. Limerick, V94 K6WH, Ireland
Disclaimer: this is not the best photo I've ever taken, but I should be given a free pass - this was my first night in Ireland, and I was knee-deep in frothy stout. All. Night. Long. I'm shocked I was even able to operate my camera, or that it...
Nicholas St, Limerick, Ireland
Limerick doesn't draw nearly as many visitors as some of its neighbors — not with trendy destinations like Cork and County Clare nearby. Perhaps it has something to do with the nickname; Stab City doesn't roll off the tongue and, well, it would...
Manor Ct, Blackabbey, Adare, Co. Limerick, Ireland
We took a day trip to Adare and of course we visited the Manor which is very impressive. It's a luxury hotel now and being that we are budget travelers we did not stay in it but we had some great cappuccinos and Mojitos in the lounge. That tree...
Adare, Co. Limerick, Ireland
Adare is known as Ireland's most beautiful village and I saw why when we got there. There are such beautiful houses there. I adore thatches! It is absolutely charming. If you do not believe them or me, check for yourself :)
Adare, Co. Limerick, V94 W8WR, Ireland
This castle was erected with an ancient ring-fort, around the early part of the 13th century. It became a strategic fortress during the following turbulent years. It was the property of the Earls of Kildare for nearly 300 years until the rebellion...
Ireland
Take a leisurely day trip (or a couple of days) to drive around Inishowen, the largest of Donegal’s peninsulas and enjoy the rugged scenery, with remote beaches, stone forts, castle ruins and a military museum at Dunree Head to explore. The total...
Ireland
A drive through the magnificent Glengesh Pass will bring you to Glencolmcille (Geann Cholm Cille in Irish), a small village on one of the most westerly points of Donegal, which was hard hit by emigration in the 1950s. It feels like one of the most...
Dooey, Glencolumbkille, Co. Donegal, Ireland
Named after Saint Columba, Glencolmcille is set in a small coastal valley against a backdrop of magnificent mountain scenery. A few minutes outside the village, the cluster of small cottages of Glencolmcille Folk Village gives visitors a window...
Lurganboy, Donegal, F94 W9NY, Ireland
This purpose-built village just outside Donegal Town showcases the very best of contemporary creations from artisans who live and work in the region. Crafts made via glassmaking, weaving, wood sculpting and delicate paper art are on display and...
Rathclaren, Farrannagark, Kilbrittain, Co. Cork, Ireland
On the coast south of Cork, this beautiful house is tucked away among cow pastures. The beds are comfy, the bathrooms clean and spacious, the doggies are friendly, but the thing that really struck us was how blissfully quiet it was. They had...
2 Lord Edward St, Abbeyquarter North, Sligo, Ireland
Just spent a week in Sligo. Went to a fair number of places, and this was my favorite in town. They have a big bar menu - downstairs in the pub only - and a more expensive one for the restaurant upstairs - the Coach House. You can have food from...
Distinctive little pub. On Sunday afternoon, they have a very pleasant casual traditional session. Maybe another night if you are lucky maybe they will have Rackhouse Pilfer, a great local bluegrass style band.
Newgrange, Donore, Co. Meath, Ireland
Older than both Stonehenge and the pyramids of Egypt, the monument at Newgrange was built around 3,200 B.C.E. Its use is a mystery, although it was most likely a place of worship, and there are legends that it was used as a burial chamber. The...
Trim, Co. Meath, Ireland
Even though Ireland is full of castles, it’s hard to beat the wonder of seeing the impressive Trim Castle, the largest Norman castle in the country. With its ditch, curtain wall, and moat, the castle covers 300,000 square...
