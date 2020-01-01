Ireland
Kildare St, Dublin 2, Ireland
The National Museum of Ireland is free to enter and is spread across four sites in Dublin, covering archaeology, decorative arts and history, country life, and natural history. The archaeology museum is in an imposing building of columns, vaulted...
St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2, Ireland
St Stephen's Green is a welcome spot of calm and green set in a Georgian square in the centre of Dublin. At around 20 acres, it's large enough to feel you have escaped the bustle, but not so large that you can't easily return to the fray once you...
Dame St, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Dublin Castle has played a key role in Ireland's history ever since it was founded by the Normans in the twelfth century, on the site of the original Viking harbor known as Black Pool. ("Dubhlinn" in Irish, this is where the city gets its name.)...
Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2, D02 CK38, Ireland
Trendy and beautiful, the rooftop bar at The Marker is a wonderful spot for an after dinner drink! You can’t beat the views of the harbor from above – but the best part, was being about to see over the city and into the rolling Irish hills. The...
11-13 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 C653, Ireland
About twelve years ago I lived in Dublin, where I studied literature at Trinity College. The reading lists were long, and as such, I had a lot of time to read books over cups of tea and pints of cider. One of my favorite places to grab a bite was...
Howth, Dublin, Ireland
I was hiking on the trail in Howth where I saw the kayakers below. I wanted to join them in the ocean, until I saw the storm clouds start to roll in the horizon.
47-48, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, D02 N725, Ireland
On Saturday nights most of the streets are pedestrian-only, live music spills into the streets, and the frothy stout flows free. Locals are spoiled in that they can revel on these ancient cobbled streets as frequently as they like, while the rest...
The Liberties, Dublin 8, Ireland
Arthur Guinness, the forefather of the world-renowned family, founded the brewery on this inner city spot in 1759. It's the city's most visited tourist attraction, telling both the history and processes that have gone into making Ireland's most...
Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Military Rd, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
The Irish Museum of Modern Art is located in Kilmainham, just a short trip out of Dublin's City Center on the Luas. Housed in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, the building and its grounds are vast. The grounds are littered with contemporary public...
College Green, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Pass through the iconic arched doorway at College Green and enter the elegant quads, handsome architecture and verdant lawns of Trinity College, one of Ireland's most prestigious universities. Among its many attributes is the atmospheric...
Explore Ireland's rich archaeological legacy, starting with the Megalithic period and moving through the Viking and Medieval eras, with eye-catching artifacts like the Tara Brooch, Cross of Cong, Ardagh Chalice and a glistening collection of...
Finglas Rd, Botanic, Dublin, D11 PA00, Ireland
Glasnevin is home to more than 1.5 million souls, including some of Ireland's most important historical figures. Champions of independence, freedom fighters, and national heroes are all buried here. The official tour is moving and informative, and...
Church Hill, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, Ireland
Glenveagh National Park is one of the highlights of the northwest of Ireland. A number of walking trails traverse the 62 square miles of rugged mountains, lakes, remote bogs, and woodlands, where wildlife such as red deer and golden eagles...
Lislorkan North, Co. Clare, Ireland
Fancy yourself a brave one, do ye? Aye, aye, then the Cliffs of Moher are right up your alley. Ireland's most popular tourist destination does not disappoint, though visiting during the middle of the day means you're going to have to share the...
2 Distillery Rd, Bushmills BT57 8XH, UK
This is where to find out how Irish whiskey is made, with a guided tour through the live production process from grain to glass at Ireland’s oldest working distillery, which got its licence in 1608. You can see everything from the malted barley...
Derrybawn, Glendalough, Co. Wicklow, Ireland
Glendalough, or Gleann Dá Loch in Irish (which means “valley of two lakes”), is a quiet, picturesque valley near the Wicklow Mountains. Its 6th-century monastic settlement founded by St. Kevin is one of the most...
Great Skellig, Skellig Rock Great, Ireland
Christian monks chose the Skelligs, two rocky islets lying seven miles off the coast of County Kerry, as a place to live in peaceful isolation in the 6th century, where they built cylindrical stone beehive huts. Lucasfilm chose...
You'll have never seen a place more green. Hundreds of shades of it, with waterfalls and babbling brooks. Gleninchaquin is something out of a dream—yet it's the beautiful reality in Southwest Ireland. This family-owned park, overseen by Donal and...
Pier 26, Harbour Road, Ballycotton, Co. Cork, P25 FY94, Ireland
Find out all about how Ballycotton Island lighthouse was first lit in 1851 and about the lives of the lightkeepers and their families who lived on this small island in County Cork. There's a short boat journey out to the island, followed by a walk...
Galway, Ireland
Galway is one of my favorite cities in the world...even with all the grey and rain the colors and vibes of this little city pop, and there always feels there's something more to be explored. One of my favorite pass-times when I'm in town is to...
Aran Islands, Co. Galway, Ireland
Just getting to the fabulous Aran Islands is an adventure. Planes make the short run from County Galway, swooping down to one of three short landing strips. Or you can take a boat over the often-lively swells from Doolin or Connemara; either way,...
2 Church St, Knockaunroe, Corofin, Co. Clare, V95 T9V6, Ireland
South of Galway in neighboring County Clare is one of Ireland’s, if not Western Europe’s, unique landscapes: the extraordinary, lunarlike limestone scenery of the Burren. (Its name derives from the Gaelic word boíreann, which...
Formoyle, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, Ireland
Definitely worth a visit when in Sligo. An easy drive down the N16 - it is a beautiful drive. The waterfall is an easy walk from the parking lot. There is also a hike up the mountain, but I didn't have time to check it out. If driving back to...
