Ireland
Collected by Marjorie
At the Temple Bar Food Markets, you can enjoy roasted pork with potatoes, onions, and red cabbage. It comes in two sizes, well described for the size of your appetite.
11-13 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 C653, Ireland
About twelve years ago I lived in Dublin, where I studied literature at Trinity College. The reading lists were long, and as such, I had a lot of time to read books over cups of tea and pints of cider. One of my favorite places to grab a bite was...
25 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 F656, Ireland
This is right next to the visitors center in Dublin, all you have to do is look up! Love.
Aran Islands, Co. Galway, Ireland
Just getting to the fabulous Aran Islands is an adventure. Planes make the short run from County Galway, swooping down to one of three short landing strips. Or you can take a boat over the often-lively swells from Doolin or Connemara; either way,...
Galway, Ireland
Galway is one of my favorite cities in the world...even with all the grey and rain the colors and vibes of this little city pop, and there always feels there's something more to be explored. One of my favorite pass-times when I'm in town is to...
Ross Island, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland
The ancestral home of the O'Donoghue Clan, beautiful Ross Castle is nestled in the heart of Killarney National Park, on the shores of Lough Leane. The castle is impressive, the surrounding countryside serene, and the lake rife with ghosts and...
Ring of Kerry, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Don't forget to check out the magical 79-km-long circular tourist route in County Kerry, around the Kerry Peninsular known as the Ring of Kerry. Take in the charm of the area by spending a day driving around or be brave enough to hike or cycle...
Muckross, Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry, Ireland
The coast of County Kerry gets a lot of attention, but don’t miss the Killarney Lakes, which are part of Killarney National Park. Start at the National Park Visitor Centre at Muckross House to learn about all the wildlife in the park’s...
