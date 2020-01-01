Ireland
Collected by Melissa U
Spanish Arch, Long Walk, Galway, H91 E9XA, Ireland
Ard Bia at Nimmos (Gaelic for “high food”) is a lovely space in a stone building near the Spanish Arch in Galway, and one of the city’s most popular restaurants, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Inspired...
Bushmills BT57 8SU, UK
The mesmerizing rock formations known as Giant's Causeway.
Bachelors Walk, North City, Dublin, Ireland
The Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself...
Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
18 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin, D01 T3V8, Ireland
Ashtown, Dublin, Ireland
This is a gem, tucked away from busy city street, in Pheonix park, which happens to be the largest city park in Europe. This place brings you back in time—half a century into not too distant past, where people congregated here for a drink after a...
Dublin, Ireland
Gravity Bar has wonderful 360-degree views of Dublin and all the Guinness you can drink. You can even try your hand at pouring the perfect pint. The bartenders know what they're doing, and to prove it, they make shamrocks into the foam with a...
Lislorkan North, Co. Clare, Ireland
Fancy yourself a brave one, do ye? Aye, aye, then the Cliffs of Moher are right up your alley. Ireland's most popular tourist destination does not disappoint, though visiting during the middle of the day means you're going to have to share the...
2 Church St, Knockaunroe, Corofin, Co. Clare, V95 T9V6, Ireland
South of Galway in neighboring County Clare is one of Ireland’s, if not Western Europe’s, unique landscapes: the extraordinary, lunarlike limestone scenery of the Burren. (Its name derives from the Gaelic word boíreann, which...
Inishmore, Co. Galway, Ireland
Set just a short ferry ride off of the Galway coast of Ireland, the Aran Islands are one of the last outposts where Irish is the language you'll find spoken on the streets. Most of the 1,200 residents work as commercial fisherman or make sweaters...
College Green, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Trinity College is one of Dublin's most important historical draws, and the Berkeley Library, inside and out, is an inspiring destination. How many libraries do you know that have a giant metal orb out front? Yeah, exactly. I don't remember such...
