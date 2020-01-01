Ireland
Collected by Dani LeShay
List View
Map View
Save Place
15 St Stephen's Green, Dublin, Ireland
If big museums aren’t your thing, but you’d like to get a flavor of the story of Dublin, drop into the Little Museum on St. Stephen’s Green, which is full of quirky memorabilia from times past in the city, all donated by the...
Save Place
25 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 F656, Ireland
This is right next to the visitors center in Dublin, all you have to do is look up! Love.
Save Place
22 Essex St E, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 NA09, Ireland
The Temple Bar brings a lot of tourists and locals to the square. Go out there when it just starts to get dark and you will find yourself in the middle of a fun nightlife scene with brilliant musicians, new friends, and even some leprechauns ;)...
Save Place
2 Church St, Knockaunroe, Corofin, Co. Clare, V95 T9V6, Ireland
South of Galway in neighboring County Clare is one of Ireland’s, if not Western Europe’s, unique landscapes: the extraordinary, lunarlike limestone scenery of the Burren. (Its name derives from the Gaelic word boíreann, which...
Save Place
18-19 Parnell Square N, Northside, Dublin 1, D01 T3V8, Ireland
In what was once the Jameson family mansion, chef Ross Lewis specializes in Irish haute cuisine. The menu at this Michelin-starred restaurant changes seasonally. Standout dishes include cured Clare Island salmon with smoked pear, and a spiced...
Save Place
27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin, Ireland
Irish history sets the tone throughout this red-brick Victorian’s marbled halls. The 284 rooms include the apartment where the constitution was drafted, and a tapestry by famed 20th-century Dublin painter Louis le Brocquy hangs above the fireplace...
Save Place
29 Frederick St S, Dublin Southside, Dublin 2, D02 XD71, Ireland
Start with chorizo-stuffed squid and a Hendrick’s martini. Follow these with a pancetta-topped lobster burger with truffle-and-Parmesan fries, and you’ll know that you’ve moved well beyond traditional fish and chips. 353/(0) 1-679-7000. This...
Save Place
LSB College / Eastern Tandoori, William St S, Dublin, D02 T205, Ireland
Deft use of social media—you can tweet for a seat and get a special deal—enabled a pop-up poultry joint to settle into long-term industrial-chic digs in 2011. Atmosphere, like the menu, is minimalist. Flavors are not. The addictive qualities of...
Save Place
Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
Save Place
O'Connell Street, Clonroad Beg, Ennis, Co. Clare, V95 WDX2, Ireland
This may be the most charming hotel in the sweet town of Ennis in County Clare. The place looks and runs like an intimate bed & breakfast but operates on the level of a 4-star hotel. The staff is sweet, warm and always greets you with a smile and...
Save Place
Dublin, Ireland
Gravity Bar has wonderful 360-degree views of Dublin and all the Guinness you can drink. You can even try your hand at pouring the perfect pint. The bartenders know what they're doing, and to prove it, they make shamrocks into the foam with a...
Save Place
18 Stoneybatter, Northside, Dublin 7, D07 KN77, Ireland
This is the Scotch egg at L Mulligan Grocer—a beer-focused gastro pub specializing in Irish craft beers and food made from local products. This is the best place to eat in Dublin.
Save Place
Lislorkan North, Co. Clare, Ireland
Fancy yourself a brave one, do ye? Aye, aye, then the Cliffs of Moher are right up your alley. Ireland's most popular tourist destination does not disappoint, though visiting during the middle of the day means you're going to have to share the...
Save Place
Coast Road, Craggycorradan East, Doolin, Co. Clare, Ireland
OK, just to be clear, you don't actually stay in a castle. The tower house is next door and it's behind a locked fence. I checked. But you do stay in a stately house with high ceilings and antiques. A sitting room looks out over fields to the sea,...
Save Place
2 Sea Rd, Galway, Ireland
When the cashier at the Guinness storehouse in Dublin found out I was going to Galway, her hometown, she suggested checking out the Crane Bar for traditional music. Based on the crowds that showed up, this is not a great secret. But it's still...
Save Place
Rathclaren, Farrannagark, Kilbrittain, Co. Cork, Ireland
On the coast south of Cork, this beautiful house is tucked away among cow pastures. The beds are comfy, the bathrooms clean and spacious, the doggies are friendly, but the thing that really struck us was how blissfully quiet it was. They had...
Save Place
Like many of our best sight-seeing experiences in Ireland, this one happened late in the day, after the tour buses had come and gone. This complex sits on top of a hill that offers views of the surrounding countryside. We arrived when it was...
Save Place
Monacnapa, Blarney, Co. Cork, Ireland
It requires some low-level gymnastics to do it, but local legend claims that anyone who kisses the Blarney Stone, set into the wall below the battlements of Blarney Castle, will be blessed with the gift of gab. The 15th-century tower is a...
Save Place
Cashel, Co. Tipperary, Ireland
One of the coolest, most unique places we've ever stayed. John Carignan, a former pilot from Tulsa, Oklahoma, became a certified stone mason so that he could buy a castle and restore it himself. He found this 15th-century tower house outside of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever