Ireland 2015
Collected by Terri McLennan-MacDonald
List View
Map View
Save Place
18-19 Parnell Square N, Northside, Dublin 1, D01 T3V8, Ireland
In what was once the Jameson family mansion, chef Ross Lewis specializes in Irish haute cuisine. The menu at this Michelin-starred restaurant changes seasonally. Standout dishes include cured Clare Island salmon with smoked pear, and a spiced...
Save Place
Lislorkan North, Co. Clare, Ireland
Fancy yourself a brave one, do ye? Aye, aye, then the Cliffs of Moher are right up your alley. Ireland's most popular tourist destination does not disappoint, though visiting during the middle of the day means you're going to have to share the...
Save Place
Inishmore, Co. Galway, Ireland
Set just a short ferry ride off of the Galway coast of Ireland, the Aran Islands are one of the last outposts where Irish is the language you'll find spoken on the streets. Most of the 1,200 residents work as commercial fisherman or make sweaters...
Save Place
11-13 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 C653, Ireland
About twelve years ago I lived in Dublin, where I studied literature at Trinity College. The reading lists were long, and as such, I had a lot of time to read books over cups of tea and pints of cider. One of my favorite places to grab a bite was...
Save Place
15 Merrion Row, Dublin, Ireland
O'Donoghue's Bar, which dates back to the eighteenth century, is arguably the most famous pub in Dublin for traditional Irish music. The bar is lively, rammed with a mainly—but by no means exclusively—local crowd, and has a great, welcoming...
Save Place
Adare, Co. Limerick, V94 W8WR, Ireland
If you've ever dreamed of living in your own Gothic romance novel, consider staying at the Adare Manor Hotel in picturesque Adare, Ireland. This sumptuous hotel and golf resort is located in Ireland's 'Prettiest Village.' It is home to a...
Save Place
Derrybawn, Glendalough, Co. Wicklow, Ireland
Glendalough, or Gleann Dá Loch in Irish (which means “valley of two lakes”), is a quiet, picturesque valley near the Wicklow Mountains. Its 6th-century monastic settlement founded by St. Kevin is one of the most...
Save Place
Laragh West, Newtown Park, Co. Wicklow, Ireland
The Wicklow mountains are said to be thick with gold. They're the first thing you see when you fly into Dublin, with the strangely sloping conical head of the Sugar Loaf rearing up majestically in the distance. There is a hiking trail called the...
Save Place
23 High Street, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Rolling green hills, quaint country homes, picturesque fishing villages. Yadda, yadda, yadda. Give me a break. You came to Ireland for the Guinness, the Jamison, and the music. Good. I'm glad you can finally admit that to yourself. Now that you're...
Save Place
Ross Island, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland
The ancestral home of the O'Donoghue Clan, beautiful Ross Castle is nestled in the heart of Killarney National Park, on the shores of Lough Leane. The castle is impressive, the surrounding countryside serene, and the lake rife with ghosts and...
Save Place
Ring of Kerry, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Don't forget to check out the magical 79-km-long circular tourist route in County Kerry, around the Kerry Peninsular known as the Ring of Kerry. Take in the charm of the area by spending a day driving around or be brave enough to hike or cycle...
Save Place
Muckross, Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry, Ireland
The coast of County Kerry gets a lot of attention, but don’t miss the Killarney Lakes, which are part of Killarney National Park. Start at the National Park Visitor Centre at Muckross House to learn about all the wildlife in the park’s...
Save Place
English Market, Grand Parade, Centre, Cork, Ireland
This covered food market dates back to 1786 (there has been a market on the site since 1610) and today it’s a bustling indoor food market with everything from fresh fish to spices, cheeses, oils and homemade cakes on sale. It's also a hub of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever