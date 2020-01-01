Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ireland

Collected by Cheryl Peltz
List View
Map View
Save Place

Adare Manor

Manor Ct, Blackabbey, Adare, Co. Limerick, Ireland
We took a day trip to Adare and of course we visited the Manor which is very impressive. It's a luxury hotel now and being that we are budget travelers we did not stay in it but we had some great cappuccinos and Mojitos in the lounge. That tree...
More Details >
Save Place

King John's Castle

Nicholas St, Limerick, Ireland
Limerick doesn't draw nearly as many visitors as some of its neighbors — not with trendy destinations like Cork and County Clare nearby. Perhaps it has something to do with the nickname; Stab City doesn't roll off the tongue and, well, it would...
More Details >
Save Place

Cliffs of Moher

Lislorkan North, Co. Clare, Ireland
Fancy yourself a brave one, do ye? Aye, aye, then the Cliffs of Moher are right up your alley. Ireland's most popular tourist destination does not disappoint, though visiting during the middle of the day means you're going to have to share the...
More Details >
Save Place

Galway

Galway, Ireland
Galway is one of my favorite cities in the world...even with all the grey and rain the colors and vibes of this little city pop, and there always feels there's something more to be explored. One of my favorite pass-times when I'm in town is to...
More Details >
Save Place

Ashford Castle

Ashford Castle Estate, Leaf Island, Cong, Co. Mayo, F31 CA48, Ireland
What trip to Ireland is complete without a stay in a castle hotel? Ashford fulfills even the wildest castle fantasies with its crenellated towers, medieval-looking canopy beds, and esteemed falconry program that lets guests explore its 350...
More Details >
Save Place

Gregans Castle Hotel

Corkscrew Hill, Gragan East, Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare, H91 CF60, Ireland
I was fortunate to stay in Gregan's Castle Hotel as a guest for my friend's wedding. I was also her photographer. The day after the wedding was grey and everyone was tired (and hungover). But, it was such a gorgeous place that I knew I would be...
More Details >
Save Place

The Merrion

Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland
A Georgian grand dame just off St. Stephens Green in downtown Dublin, the Merrion has been around in one form or another since 1760, when it was a set of four stately homes owned by English nobility. Today, it is elegance incarnate. An excellent...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Old Bushmills Distillery

2 Distillery Rd, Bushmills BT57 8XH, UK
This is where to find out how Irish whiskey is made, with a guided tour through the live production process from grain to glass at Ireland’s oldest working distillery, which got its licence in 1608. You can see everything from the malted barley...
More Details >
Save Place

Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort

Adare, Co. Limerick, V94 W8WR, Ireland
If you've ever dreamed of living in your own Gothic romance novel, consider staying at the Adare Manor Hotel in picturesque Adare, Ireland. This sumptuous hotel and golf resort is located in Ireland's 'Prettiest Village.' It is home to a...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Trinity College Dublin

College Green, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Pass through the iconic arched doorway at College Green and enter the elegant quads, handsome architecture and verdant lawns of Trinity College, one of Ireland's most prestigious universities. Among its many attributes is the atmospheric...
More Details >
Save Place

The Burren

2 Church St, Knockaunroe, Corofin, Co. Clare, V95 T9V6, Ireland
South of Galway in neighboring County Clare is one of Ireland’s, if not Western Europe’s, unique landscapes: the extraordinary, lunarlike limestone scenery of the Burren. (Its name derives from the Gaelic word boíreann, which...
More Details >
Save Place

Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden

Kylemore Abbey, Pollacappul, Connemara, Co. Galway, Ireland
Before reaching this incredible castle, you will be astounded by the beautiful pastures and lakes along the roadside. Lambs occasionally trot across allowing a great opportunity for photos. Upon reaching Kylemore, you will enter through a quaint...
More Details >
Save Place

Avoca

11-13 Suffolk St, Dublin 2, D02 C653, Ireland
About twelve years ago I lived in Dublin, where I studied literature at Trinity College. The reading lists were long, and as such, I had a lot of time to read books over cups of tea and pints of cider. One of my favorite places to grab a bite was...
More Details >
Save Place

Queen Of Tarts

Cow's Ln, Dame St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
This cafe offers the most delicious raspberry, apple, and chocolate chip scones you will ever taste. In addition they offer a wide variety of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Their two Dublin locations are fairly close to each other but each is...
More Details >
Save Place

Murphy's Ice Cream

27 Wicklow St, Dublin 2, D02 WN51, Ireland
We stumbled upon Murphy's on one of our last days in Dublin, and what a blessing it was. This ice cream can out-shine any ice cream from the states. I kid you not, all the hole-in-the-wall homemade ice cream we've had in LA and San Francisco and...
More Details >
Save Place

The Woollen Mills

42 Ormond Quay Lower, North City, Dublin 1, Ireland
On the north side of the River Liffey near the Ha'penny Bridge, the Woollen Mills boasts one of the best locally sourced menus in Dublin. You'll find great portions and Irish classics dressed up with surprising flavors. Open all day, try the...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  4. 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
  5. 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World