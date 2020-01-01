Ireland 12/20-12/28/2014
Collected by Mike Herndon
18-19 Parnell Square N, Northside, Dublin 1, D01 T3V8, Ireland
In what was once the Jameson family mansion, chef Ross Lewis specializes in Irish haute cuisine. The menu at this Michelin-starred restaurant changes seasonally. Standout dishes include cured Clare Island salmon with smoked pear, and a spiced...
18 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin, D01 T3V8, Ireland
29 Frederick St S, Dublin Southside, Dublin 2, D02 XD71, Ireland
Start with chorizo-stuffed squid and a Hendrick’s martini. Follow these with a pancetta-topped lobster burger with truffle-and-Parmesan fries, and you’ll know that you’ve moved well beyond traditional fish and chips. 353/(0) 1-679-7000. This...
Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Military Rd, Kilmainham, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
The Irish Museum of Modern Art is located in Kilmainham, just a short trip out of Dublin's City Center on the Luas. Housed in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, the building and its grounds are vast. The grounds are littered with contemporary public...
4 Nassau St, Dublin, D02 YX74, Ireland
Skip fish and chips pub fare. Instead sample re-imagined traditional Irish dishes crafted from original recipes using seasonal ingredients in a cozy and elegant setting at the Pig's Ear. Services is attentive and respectful, and there's a wine and...
Christchurch Pl, Wood Quay, Dublin 8, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Founded in 1028 and built overlooking a Viking settlement, this incredible cathedral is nearly 1,000 years old and is Dublin's oldest building. The 12th century crypt is one of the largest in Ireland or Britain and here you can check out the...
27 Wicklow St, Dublin 2, D02 WN51, Ireland
We stumbled upon Murphy's on one of our last days in Dublin, and what a blessing it was. This ice cream can out-shine any ice cream from the states. I kid you not, all the hole-in-the-wall homemade ice cream we've had in LA and San Francisco and...
11-17 Exchequer Street (basement), Dublin, D02 RY63, Ireland
Whether you choose the wine bar in the basement, the gourmet food hall on the ground floor (where you can also buy hot food to eat in the wine bar), or the fine dining restaurant in a big, bright open space on the first floor, you won’t be...
42 Ormond Quay Lower, North City, Dublin 1, Ireland
On the north side of the River Liffey near the Ha'penny Bridge, the Woollen Mills boasts one of the best locally sourced menus in Dublin. You'll find great portions and Irish classics dressed up with surprising flavors. Open all day, try the...
