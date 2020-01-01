Inspired!
Collected by Renee Ortiz
476 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
The main branch of the New York Public Library is one of the country’s grandest Beaux Arts buildings, a temple to learning on Fifth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. At the end of the 19th century, John Bigelow, who oversaw the Tilden...
303 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
Whenever I book a hotel room, there are three things I seek: free wifi, buffet breakfast and fancy toiletries. Views are never on top of my list because, quite frankly, who spends enough time in their hotel room to fully appreciate the scenery?...
50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
The de Young Museum, with its perforated copper facade and spiraling tower in the center of Golden Gate Park, is as dramatic outside as it is inside. Follow the widening crack in the sidewalk into the atrium. It's an Andy Goldsworthy–created...
17 Rue Sainte-Croix de la Bretonnerie, 75004 Paris, France
Serendipitous light on a September afternoon--a rainbow arcing over the Eiffel Tower and ending at the gold dome of L'Église des Invalides in central Paris. (Under that dome, emperor worship continues--Napoléon I lies buried in a crypt in the...
I discovered this Marin Headlands view of the Golden Gate Bridge on one of my very first trips to San Francisco. In my three-plus years living in the Bay Area, I still haven’t found a view to top it. My favorite time to visit is just after sunset,...
Marine on St Croix, MN 55047, USA
We were boating down the Mississippi River near Red Wing, Minnesota and ran into a sailboat race. We bobbed along side of it for a few minutes, and sped along. If you haven't boated the Mississippi, channel your inner Tom Sawyer and get to it! The...
When I think of India, words like color, life and vibrant....raw, open and warm.... come into my mind. From the perspective of a Westerner, India is beautiful chaos. Life opens up in Varanasi, India, along the banks of the Ganga. Arrive at sunrise...
Great Ocean Rd, Princetown VIC 3269, Australia
Surely when you are driving down The Great Ocean Road be it form Melbourne or Adelaide, you will be stopping at The 12 Apostles. Through there are no longer 12 of the epic rock stacks, the view is incredible. But, I cannot recommend more timing...
The best month for climbing Mount Fuji is August. But on a clear day, riding the bullet train southwest of Tokyo, you can catch spectacular views of Japan's iconic mountain.
Lake Titicaca
Legend has it that the first Incas, children of the sun, set down on earth at Lake Titicaca, making this a sacred place, the cradle of life itself.Travelerswithmore than a week to spend in Peru should plan to visit the beautiful and enormous...
Calle Manuel Rojas Marcos, 3, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Cristina Hoyos, probably the most famous flamenco dancer of all time (her image from the 1960s is often used to represent the iconic flamenco dancer, with a slicked-back raven-black chignon and a fiercely passionate demeanor), founded this museum...
53037 San Gimignano, Province of Siena, Italy
One of the best things about the beautiful Tuscan hilltop town of San Gimignano - and there are many - is the wonderful street art offered for sale throughout the town. You can watch the artists at work, making the experience even more special....
Florence, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
I saw this exquisite chalk drawing of Leonardo da Vinci's Lady With An Ermine on the ground in one of the main plazas in Firenze. It started drizzling and I just had to take this photo before the rain washed it away!
7036 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Old Town Scottsdale has a reputation as a hot spot for evening activities. You can hop from bar to bar, nightclub to nightclub, and soak in the art scene. All in one place. So perhaps you start the night with a glass of BYO wine or BYOB and gather...
357 West Fork, Irving, TX 75039, USA
Ever wanted to sail in a gondola without needing a stamp in your passport? This sailing service has you covered, with luxurious rides in open-air boats made for two, or covered shuttles suitable for a handful of riders. Gondoliers row you around...
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
