Inspiration for Traveling with Kids

Jl. Serma Cok Ngurah Gambir Singapadu, Batubulan, Kec. Sukawati, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia

I love birds, so when I heard that there is a great bird park on the island of Bali , I made sure to go. It ended up being my favorite day of the two weeks I spent there. The park provides sanctuary for more than 1000 birds, species not just from...