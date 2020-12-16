Inspiration for Traveling with Kids
Collected by Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert
Traveling with children is a rewarding experience. It forces us to slow down, see a different side of a destination, and lean more into experiences that delight the innocence and imagination of children (and adults). Here are some travel experiences fit for kids and their parents.
Old Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
You know a carousel must be quite special if it is the first to make the National Register of Historic Places. Jane's Carousel, located in Brooklyn Bridge Park in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, is truly unique. The fully-restored antique carousel...
Place de la Concorde, 75001 Paris, France
Before the French Revolution, this park used to be the site of the Royal Palace. Today, the garden, which separates the Louvre from Place de la Concorde, is a place where Parisians and tourists stroll amid Rodin and Maillol statues or relax...
The Monterey Bay area on California's central coast is possibly my favorite part of California--it is that beautiful. On a recent cold January morning, I took my dogs to Asilomar State Beach at one end of the town of Pacific Grove. As the clouds...
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
5 Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, 75003 Paris, France
A few steps away from Merci store, you can find its kids version at the colorful concept store Bon Ton, which sells kids clothes, shoes and toys. The brand has more stores in the city but this one is a three level high, filled with Kids...
Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20565, USA
With two buildings and a sculpture garden, the National Gallery of Art is a treasure-filled trifecta where each person’s gems will only be uncovered through an immersive day (or more) of cultural exploration. The West Building is a...
3901 Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95822, USA
This is a place where kids can be kids and burn off lots of energy while feeding their imaginations. Fairytale Town is a cute non-profit park across the street from the Sacramento Zoo. Kids love this place (mine included!). Nursery rhymes and...
2701 L St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Sutter's Fort State Historic Park is what remains of the first settlement in Sacramento. John Sutter was given a land grant from the Mexican government in 1839 (when California was still part of Mexico). He used this land to develop agriculture...
125 I St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
At one end of Sacramento's historic center, Old Sacramento, is the California State Railroad Museum. The museum is great fun for both children and adults. Kids love playing with the tables of train sets and pressing the buttons to make model...
1166 Asti Ridge Rd, Cloverdale, CA 95425, USA
The KOA campground just outside of Cloverdale, California, is one beautiful place to relax. And when you don't feel like just kicking back, you can hop in your car and experience top-notch wine tasting at Alexander Valley's many wineries nestled...
Jl. Serma Cok Ngurah Gambir Singapadu, Batubulan, Kec. Sukawati, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia
I love birds, so when I heard that there is a great bird park on the island of Bali, I made sure to go. It ended up being my favorite day of the two weeks I spent there. The park provides sanctuary for more than 1000 birds, species not just from...
