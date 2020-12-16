Insider Art Experiences in Asia
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Asia is a hotbed for art. Hong Kong is an art world heavy hitter, hosting Art Basel, and luring collectors to galleries such as Gagosian and Hanart TZ. In Beijing, the 798 Art Zone area is full of indie galleries with cutting edge works. Top Asian hotels like the Upper House and Opposite House bring local art to the guests with regular exhibitions.
7/F Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong
The American art dealer Larry Gagosian’s light- filled space exhibits both international and Chinese art stars.7/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St., Central, 852/2151-0555 This appeared in the October 2014 issue. Writer Tony Perrottet's dove into ...
Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Envisioned by Hong Kong-based architect Andre Fu, the Upper House was designed to give guests the experience of staying in a luxury residence within easy reach of the design stores, markets, and nightlife of the Wan Chai neighborhood. Every detail...
Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St, Central, Hong Kong
Johnson Chang opened this pioneering gallery in 1983 as a place to showcase emerging contemporary Chinese artists. 401 Pedder Building, 12 Pedder St., Central, 852/2526-9019 In 2010, Johnson opened a second gallery in a large warehouse space that...
939 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
For most visitors to Bangkok, the country’s culture and art are experienced in the city’s temples, markets, or Royal Palace. However, since its opening in 2008, the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre has been changing that perception. The multi-use...
499 Kamphaeng Phet 6 Rd, Chatuchak, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
MOCA (the Museum of Contemporary Art) makes a worthy detour from the center of Bangkok. The museum, which opened in 2012, is the brainchild of art-loving telecommunications billionaire Boonchai Bencharongkul, who envisaged it as the Thai...
2 Jiuxianqiao Rd, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China
How a complex of German-built factories became one of East Asia’s hottest art destinations is also the story of modern China. When construction on a number of electronics factories began in Dashanzi in 1956, the area was farmland. Joint...
Building 1 No 11 Sanlitun Road Chaoyang, Sanlitun Road, 东城区北京市 China, 100027
Sanlitun was once a run-down district for young expats and broke students looking for a fun night out. But when the Opposite House, with its modern, green-paneled facade, landed in the middle of this formerly hedonistic paradise, things went...
Japan, 〒107-6290 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Akasaka, ９丁目7−６ 東京ミッドタウン・ガーデン内
21_21 Design Sight is a museum designed by one of Japan's most famous contemporary architects, Tadao Ando. The naturally lit space, of which some 80 percent is underground, is home to Japan's first design museum. The simple lines of the building's...
