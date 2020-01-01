Indonesia / Malaysia

Lower Ground, Concourse Level, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

On any muggy night in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia you could find yourself being driven home in a sunken cab and look up to this blur of the Petronas Towers, a KL centerpiece that you can't miss. That is, of course, after you get your fill of the...