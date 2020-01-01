Indonesia and Thailand
Collected by Mike Deeter
Mount Rinjani, Sembalun Lawang, Sembalun, East Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Taking a 3 day/2 night Rinjani trek at the end of wet season is not the most brilliant idea I’ve ever had, but it is one of my most memorable experiences. After climbing up what felt more like a riverbed than a trekking path, we shed our wet shoes...
Danau Beratan, Candikuning, Kec. Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
A gorgeous Hindu temple complex built practically on the water of a lake based at the foot of two large volcanoes in central Bali.
Kumai, Sungai Kapitan, Kec. Kumai, Kabupaten Kotawaringin Barat, Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia
Hiring a klotok (private boat) to explore Tanjung Puting National Park on the island of Borneo is like being on Disneyland's Jungle Boat Cruise in real life. Klotoks are hired in the riverside town of Kumai and come equipped with a guide, captain...
Central Kalimantan, Indonesia
Camp Leakey, in southern central Borneo, has been Indonesia's major orangutan research center and reserve since 1972. http://bit.ly/HbvMje To get there, you book passage on a klotok, the traditional local wooden varient of a cabin cruiser. Our...
Tulamben, Kubu, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia
There is much more to Bali than Ubud and Seminyak. Beyond the volcano lays the village of Tulamben, the truly quiet side of the island. This is a place to relax at small hotels, eat great food, enjoy the view of the black pebble beach and the...
I was at the Camp Leaky's feeding platform in the Tanjung Puting National Park for about an hour with about 20 other people, watching the female and baby orangutans. The crowds slowly left and my Dayak guide told me to hang around for a bit longer...
Puncak Jaya, Tembagapura, Mimika Regency, Papua, Indonesia
I climbed Puncak Jaya (Carstensz Pyramid), the highest mountain in the Australasian continent. Before getting to the higher altitude scenery (very alpine in fact), I trekked across a muddy and rainy jungle for several days, I was accompanied by...
Gedung Krakatau Steel, Lantai 7, Jl. Jenderal Gatot Subroto Kav. 54, RT.1/RW.4, Kuningan Tim., Setia Budi, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 12950, Indonesia
Ayutthaya became my compulsory destination in my thailand trip. Since i've always loved being around historical places that comprise ruins, old buildings and heritage sites, Ayutthaya had succeeded to keep me nothing but amazed by all the vibes...
Jl. Raya Solo - Yogyakarta No.16, Kranggan, Bokoharjo, Kec. Prambanan, Kabupaten Sleman, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta 55571, Indonesia
Go back in time with these partially ruined temples from the 9th century. Celebrating the hindu trinity (Brahma-Vishnu-Mahesh, Creator- Sustainer-Destroyer), these temples have seen their cycles of creation and destruction more than once.
Australian Chris Brown was one of the first people to open a dive shop on the less-developed north side of Bali. His Reef Seen Aquatics center, at Pemuteran beach, works to protect the marine environment with programs such as the Reef Gardeners...
Metra Kaja, Yangapi, Tembuku, Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia
On the shoulders of Bali’s most sacred mountain is perched its Mother Temple, Pura Besakih, a complex of 23 sacred buildings. Several times annually, pilgrims flock here from around the island—on the backs of motorbikes, in buses and bemos, even...
Gitgit, Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia
A number of beautiful waterfalls grace Bali's landscape, but Gitgit is the highest. A day trip through mountains and Lake Tamblingan ending up at Gitgit for a cooling swim is a great way to prepare for the drive back to the south, if that's where...
Jl. Pantai Gili Trawangan, Gili Indah, Pemenang, Kabupaten Lombok Utara, Nusa Tenggara Bar. 83355, Indonesia
Gili T is the largest of the three Gili islands near Lombok. It has all the restaurant and nightlife offerings of Boracay in the Philippines but with the relaxed, friendly, tout-free vibe of the Perhentian islands in Malaysia. There are no cars or...
Jl. Puri Kulat, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Take a surf lesson with Impossible Surf School, located in Padang Padang, for a great introduction to a beautiful pastime in Bali. Lessons are taught in English & range from beginners workshops to expert surf guiding on the water.
See all of our ideas for where to go in 2015. To those who think they aren’t cruisers, we dare you to spend a week aboard the Alila Puranama and not fall in love with the high seas. Here, three reasons to bust out the top-siders: 1) The Alila...
Hoba Wawi, Wanokaka, West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Founded by a surfer in search of the perfect wave, Nihiwatu is a model of sustainable luxury. The resort’s remote location on the jungle-edged coast of Sumba Island lures travelers looking for true escape and the hedonistic pleasures of private,...
Jl. Galuh, Pekutatan, Kabupaten Jembrana, Bali 82262, Indonesia
Surfing has a long and captivating history in Bali, dating back to 1936 when Bob Koke began surfing off Kuta beach on a handmade teak surfboard. Since the 1960s there has been a pretty much constant stream of surfers coming to Bali to ride some of...
Tucked away inside Taman Negara National Park, in the far reaches of Malaysia, you will find the world's longest canopy walk. Originally built for researchers, the suspended paths are now open to the public. The walk stretches for 500 meters and...
Lovina Beach, Anturan, Buleleng Sub-District, Buleleng Regency, Bali, Indonesia
For those looking to escape the resortiness of South Kuta, Lovina Beach, about 50 miles north, is a chill alternative. It has all the things you want out of a beach destination—snorkeling, beachside bars, and a nice, sandy stretch—and none of the...
Jl. Dermaga Pelabuhan Benoa, Pedungan, Denpasar Sel., Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
There are a few turtle release projects in Bali, some of which have tainted the reputation of others by not actually doing any conservation or education work, but instead lining their pockets with tourist dollars. However, Serangan island's Turtle...
Gili Islands, Gili Indah, Pemenang, North Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Although technically part of neighboring Lombok, the accessibility to the Gili Islands, a cluster of three car-free islands ringed with sugar-white sand, is so simple from Bali, many travelers see them both in a single trip. And there is a Gili...
Serangan Island, Serangan, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
This island is accessible by boat from Nusa Dua and Tanjung Benoa. A working turtle reserve park, they may ask you for a small donation to keep their work going. In exchange, you can feed a large turtle seaweed or handle a baby turtle. There are...
Padangbai, Manggis, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia
There are some big fish out there in the Indian Ocean and you can get out and try to hook one for yourself. Arranging fishing trips in a small traditional boat or a bigger more modern boat is easy. The best fishing spots are on the east coast from...
Jl. Raya Marga-Apuan, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
If you’re in the Balinese countryside when night descends, you’ll see stars twinkle in inky skies while fireflies dance in the rice fields, and you’ll likely hear the percussive, syncopated sound of a local gamelan troupe, their haunting tones...
