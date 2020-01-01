Indonesia
A bit of searching in google tells you that there are only seven pink beaches in the world. It's a phenomenon that occurs when a mixture of sand from white calcium carbonate combines with the bright red skeletons of organ pipe corals. Pink Beach...
JL Jambangan, Banjar Baung, Desa Sayan Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
People see beautiful rice paddy photos before they visit Bali, and often they arrive not knowing how to seek out those gorgeous landscapes. A guided cycling tour is a lovely way to take it in. This company takes you into the hills by car, then you...
Beraban, Kediri, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Tanah Lot Temple is one of the most important and most iconic temples on Bali, which also makes it one of the most visited. It is one of the six cardinal temples, and on a very clear day you can see all the way to Uluwatu Temple on the very...
Jl. Kebun Raya, Candikuning, Kec. Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
While quality time on the beach might be the first thing that comes to mind for many visitors to Bali, Bedugul—a mountain lake resort area at the heart of the island—is an experience not to be missed. There are three major lakes (Bratan,...
Dreamland Beach (now commonly called New Kuta Beach) has long been a popular destination for surfers from around the globe, with white sands set against dramatic limestone cliffs overlooking the ocean, and tourism in the area is beginning to grow....
