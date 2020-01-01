Indonesia
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Tips about the things I did while in Indonesia...or highlights from other members who beat me to posting about things I did! (And maybe a few places I want to go back and visit the next time.)
Save Place
A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
Save Place
Central Kalimantan, Indonesia
Camp Leakey, in southern central Borneo, has been Indonesia's major orangutan research center and reserve since 1972. http://bit.ly/HbvMje To get there, you book passage on a klotok, the traditional local wooden varient of a cabin cruiser. Our...
Save Place
South East Asia
When you visit the 700-square-mile Komodo National Park, you feel like you’re sailing through the Grand Canyon—but one that’s been flooded with crystalline water and fringed with reef. Underwater, the UNESCO World Heritage Site has more than...
Save Place
A bit of searching in google tells you that there are only seven pink beaches in the world. It's a phenomenon that occurs when a mixture of sand from white calcium carbonate combines with the bright red skeletons of organ pipe corals. Pink Beach...
Save Place
Amongst the world's greatest dive spots, the area around the Komodo Islands is lesser known. To the general public maybe. But to Wally Siagian, the waters of Flores are more his home than land is. He's the best dive master to learn from in...
Save Place
Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Save Place
Lake Maninjau, Tanjung Raya, Agam Regency, West Sumatra, Indonesia
This is what I think of when travel comes to mind. I think untrammeled territory, wide open country, bits and pieces of the world I've never seen before, people doing things I didn't know they still do or ever did, and a big, booming landscape....
Save Place
Wonokitri, Ledok Sari, Tosari, Pasuruan, Jawa Timur, Indonesia
It's a trek that brings thousands of visitors to Indonesia every year. Wake up when it is still dark, ride in a jeep over unkept dirt roads, sleep-closed eyes barely taking in the throngs of vehicles, horses and animals that compete for space on...
Save Place
Jl. Laksda Adisucipto No.81, Ambarukmo, Caturtunggal, Kec. Depok, Kabupaten Sleman, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta 55281, Indonesia
The Royal Ambarrukmo, endorsed by Yogyakarta's reigning Sultan (a governor, in terms of power now) is fit for royalty indeed. As the only 4 star hotel in this laid back Javanese city, it's also one of the best options for a tourist who wants to...
Save Place
Notoprajan, Ngampilan, Yogyakarta City, Special Region of Yogyakarta 55262, Indonesia
Keraton, as it is widely known to tourists and visitors to Indonesia, is the royal palace complex of the Sultan. Once the sole rulers of Yogyakarta, now resigned to governorship on Java, the royal family has a rich history of power, beauty and...
Save Place
Jl. Raya Bromo, Wonotoro, Sukapura, Probolinggo, Jawa Timur 67254, Indonesia
The main draw in Bromo, on the island of Java in Indonesia is sunrise at Mt. Bromo. However, having stayed at the modern-yet-luxurious guest house: Java Banana, I can now safely say Mt. Bromo isn't the only reason to visit Probolinggo. Java Banana...
Save Place
Jl. Uluwatu No.Desa, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
I'll be honest, you are going to find mixed reviews from travelers about visiting the Uluwatu Temple on the southern tip of Bali. People are going to complain about the thieving monkeys (for good reason), the lack of luster offered by the temple,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever