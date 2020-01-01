Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Indonesia

Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Tips about the things I did while in Indonesia...or highlights from other members who beat me to posting about things I did! (And maybe a few places I want to go back and visit the next time.)
Save Place

Ubud in Photos

A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
More Details >
Save Place

Central Borneo

Central Kalimantan, Indonesia
Camp Leakey, in southern central Borneo, has been Indonesia's major orangutan research center and reserve since 1972. http://bit.ly/HbvMje To get there, you book passage on a klotok, the traditional local wooden varient of a cabin cruiser. Our...
More Details >
Save Place

Komodo National Park

South East Asia
When you visit the 700-square-mile Komodo National Park, you feel like you’re sailing through the Grand Canyon—but one that’s been flooded with crystalline water and fringed with reef. Underwater, the UNESCO World Heritage Site has more than...
More Details >
Save Place

Komodo National Park

A bit of searching in google tells you that there are only seven pink beaches in the world. It's a phenomenon that occurs when a mixture of sand from white calcium carbonate combines with the bright red skeletons of organ pipe corals. Pink Beach...
More Details >
Save Place

Komodo National Park

Amongst the world's greatest dive spots, the area around the Komodo Islands is lesser known. To the general public maybe. But to Wally Siagian, the waters of Flores are more his home than land is. He's the best dive master to learn from in...
More Details >
Save Place

Sanur

Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur is a beautiful and quaint part of Bali with hotels along the boardwalk that lines the beach. The boardwalk really makes Sanur special, as walking in Bali can be treacherous in most of the towns with narrow streets and tiny sidewalks, but...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Maninjau

Lake Maninjau, Tanjung Raya, Agam Regency, West Sumatra, Indonesia
This is what I think of when travel comes to mind. I think untrammeled territory, wide open country, bits and pieces of the world I've never seen before, people doing things I didn't know they still do or ever did, and a big, booming landscape....
More Details >
Save Place

Bromo View

Wonokitri, Ledok Sari, Tosari, Pasuruan, Jawa Timur, Indonesia
It's a trek that brings thousands of visitors to Indonesia every year. Wake up when it is still dark, ride in a jeep over unkept dirt roads, sleep-closed eyes barely taking in the throngs of vehicles, horses and animals that compete for space on...
More Details >
Save Place

Royal Ambarrukmo Yogyakarta

Jl. Laksda Adisucipto No.81, Ambarukmo, Caturtunggal, Kec. Depok, Kabupaten Sleman, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta 55281, Indonesia
The Royal Ambarrukmo, endorsed by Yogyakarta's reigning Sultan (a governor, in terms of power now) is fit for royalty indeed. As the only 4 star hotel in this laid back Javanese city, it's also one of the best options for a tourist who wants to...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Komplek Keraton Djogjakarta

Notoprajan, Ngampilan, Yogyakarta City, Special Region of Yogyakarta 55262, Indonesia
Keraton, as it is widely known to tourists and visitors to Indonesia, is the royal palace complex of the Sultan. Once the sole rulers of Yogyakarta, now resigned to governorship on Java, the royal family has a rich history of power, beauty and...
More Details >
Save Place

Java Banana Bromo

Jl. Raya Bromo, Wonotoro, Sukapura, Probolinggo, Jawa Timur 67254, Indonesia
The main draw in Bromo, on the island of Java in Indonesia is sunrise at Mt. Bromo. However, having stayed at the modern-yet-luxurious guest house: Java Banana, I can now safely say Mt. Bromo isn't the only reason to visit Probolinggo. Java Banana...
More Details >
Save Place

Uluwatu - Uluwatu Temple - Uluwatu Beach - Uluwatu Tour

Jl. Uluwatu No.Desa, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
I'll be honest, you are going to find mixed reviews from travelers about visiting the Uluwatu Temple on the southern tip of Bali. People are going to complain about the thieving monkeys (for good reason), the lack of luster offered by the temple,...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World