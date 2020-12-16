Indianapolis with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Long established as a major sports destination, Indianapolis' arts and dining scene has flourished in recent years. The city's Cultural Trail keeps Indy's main sites within easy reach, accessing major museums, farm-to-table dining, boutique shopping, and more.
4790 W 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222, USA
This place is almost sacred to racing enthusiasts. With one of the world's largest collections of racing cars and motorcycles, multimedia information on the history of the storied Indianapolis track, and year-round bus tours (weather permitting,...
110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
This Colts-themed pub is the best place to watch football (outside of the stadium, that is). Numerous big-screen TVs and a football-friendly staff make the game the focus of your visit, and to feel like a real high roller, you can rent the VIP...
Fountain Square, Indianapolis, IN 46203, USA
Fountain Square blends the best of the city's past with cutting edge music, art, food, and drinks. Adjacent to downtown, it's a quick drive or an easy bike ride down the city's Cultural Trail. A perfect night out for me in Fountain Square would...
2503 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46205, USA
You can find Indy's best sandwich at this local butcher shop and wine cellar, located in the Fall Creek Place neighborhood. The Batali—an homage to Mario Batali—is filled with various kinds of homemade salami, cheese, spicy giardinara, tomato jam,...
331 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
The Ball & Biscuit is a perennial favorite among my friends and colleagues because of the laid-back, neighborhood vibe and the incredible cocktails. The bar focuses on vintage cocktails, like the Aviation and often infuses its cocktails with...
340 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
Indianapolis is the hometown of legendary Slaughterhouse-Five author Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. For those who are fans of his work, the Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library is the perfect monument to his literary genius. Filled with original Vonnegut artwork,...
1011 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220, USA
This Belgian-style pub is one of the most unheralded and underrated places to drink and dine in the country. The beers are brilliant. Brugge make the best Abbey Trippel I've ever tried (though I will admit, I have yet to visit Belgium and drink a...
222 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
Every Saturday in the winter from 8-1 at the City Market, local artisans gather to sell their wares. Root vegetables, hydroponically grown lettuce, fresh bread, and local organic meats are among the offerings. While you're there, you can grab a...
4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA
The Indianapolis Museum of Art has a really interesting outdoor sculpture park in the middle of the woods adjacent to the museum. This includes an igloo in the center of the lake where, during the spring/summer/fall, an artist-in-residence...
801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
Three great museums sit side by side in White River State Park: the Eiteljorg Museum, the Indiana State Museum, and the NCAA Hall of Champions. Situated alongside the downtown canal, these museums each have something great to offer in the midst of...
1119 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN 46203, USA
Radio Radio is a terrific small venue for catching up-and-coming national and local acts. I recently saw Family of the Year and Pacific Air here. The bar is located in Fountain Square, a lively and artsy neighborhood adjacent to downtown...
