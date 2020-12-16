Where are you going?
Indianapolis for Families

Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Long established as a major sports destination, Indianapolis' arts and dining scene has flourished in recent years. The city's Cultural Trail keeps Indy's main sites within easy reach, accessing major museums, farm-to-table dining, boutique shopping, and more.
Indianapolis Museum of Art

4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA
The Indianapolis Museum of Art has a really interesting outdoor sculpture park in the middle of the woods adjacent to the museum. This includes an igloo in the center of the lake where, during the spring/summer/fall, an artist-in-residence...
Cerulean Restaurant

339 Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46225, USA
Lunch at Cerulean is not for the indecisive. Choose a protein and three sides from a mouthwatering list of dishes to make your own bento box-style lunch. If rhubarb custard with fennel biscotti, strawberry gazpacho, and broccolini with smoked pork...
Calvin Fletcher's Coffee Co

647 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203, USA
Calvin Fletcher's Coffee Company is exactly what an independent, neighborhood coffee shop should be: comfy, artsy, and delicious. Located along Virginia Avenue in the Fletcher Place neighborhood, Calvin Fletcher's is a great place to grab a quick...
Indianapolis Farmers Market

222 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
There's nothing better than being out on a hot summer day and running into the Nicey truck (or the Nicey bike). These mobile popsicle sellers excel at making tasty, unique ice pops, and you can find them at the Wednesday downtown market, the...
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA
A five-story dinosaur greets you at the mecca of all children’s museums, located just 10 minutes north of downtown Indianapolis. The museum has grown exponentially since my first visit decades ago, and it just keeps getting better. A day at the...
Goose The Market

2503 N Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46205, USA
You can find Indy's best sandwich at this local butcher shop and wine cellar, located in the Fall Creek Place neighborhood. The Batali—an homage to Mario Batali—is filled with various kinds of homemade salami, cheese, spicy giardinara, tomato jam,...
Canal Walk

Canal Walk, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Get out and stretch your legs with a walk along the downtown canal walk and bike path. If you're looking for some family fun, you can rent four-seater pedal boats or kayaks and paddle your way down the 1.5 mile-long canal. Rentals are available at...
Indy Reads Books

911 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202, USA
Indy Reads Books is an independent used bookstore with an important cause: adult literacy. It's also one of the liveliest bookstores in town, thanks to its eclectic mix of books, calendar of arts and author events, and, most importantly, its...
Indianapolis Cultural Trail

Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Indianapolis, IN, USA
There is no better way to tour Indianapolis than by bike on Indy’s Cultural Trail. The eight mile bike and pedestrian path traverses five downtown cultural districts: Fountain Square, Indiana Avenue, Mass Ave, The Canal & White River State Park,...
Rook

501 Virginia Ave #101, Indianapolis, IN 46203, USA
Rook is a new sandwich shop that is serving up tasty Vietnamese-style sandwiches. Inspired by the night stalls in Asian street markets, the owners have created a delicious menu of non-traditional banh mi-inspired sandwiches, all topped with...
