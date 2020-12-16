Indianapolis for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Long established as a major sports destination, Indianapolis' arts and dining scene has flourished in recent years. The city's Cultural Trail keeps Indy's main sites within easy reach, accessing major museums, farm-to-table dining, boutique shopping, and more.
Save Place
410 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
BRU is relatively new in town and is a popular stop for gourmet burgers and a huge, well-curated beer list. If roasted jalapeños, peppercorn-bourbon glaze, and red onion jam sound like great burger toppings, then go no further than BRU Burger Bar...
Save Place
339 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
This life-size mural of author Kurt Vonnegut, painted on the side of a brownstone building on Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Indianapolis is my favorite example of the public art movement that has been gaining momentum. As part of the 2012 Super...
Save Place
I lived in Indianapolis for the better part of 20 years before I discovered the small, well curated war museum below the Indiana War Memorial. Admission is free, and the museum includes, among other things, an impressive collection of...
Save Place
340 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
Indianapolis is the hometown of legendary Slaughterhouse-Five author Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. For those who are fans of his work, the Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library is the perfect monument to his literary genius. Filled with original Vonnegut artwork,...
Save Place
501 Virginia Ave #101, Indianapolis, IN 46203, USA
Rook is a new sandwich shop that is serving up tasty Vietnamese-style sandwiches. Inspired by the night stalls in Asian street markets, the owners have created a delicious menu of non-traditional banh mi-inspired sandwiches, all topped with...
Save Place
Canal Walk, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Get out and stretch your legs with a walk along the downtown canal walk and bike path. If you're looking for some family fun, you can rent four-seater pedal boats or kayaks and paddle your way down the 1.5 mile-long canal. Rentals are available at...
Save Place
10 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
The Libertine is dark and funky, and has a sort of easy elegance to it that you won't find replicated anywhere else in the city. The locally-sourced bacon flight washed down with a screw & bolt gin cocktail? Absolute perfection. The Libertine's...
Save Place
1050 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220, USA
Locally Grown Gardens is a chef-owned produce stand. Chef Ron bakes the best pies I have ever had. His apple, blueberry, peach, and sugar cream pies, depending on what's fresh and in-season, are all mouthwateringly delicious. The crust is thick,...
Save Place
414 Dorman St, Indianapolis, IN 46202, USA
Flat 12 is one of several up-and-coming microbreweries that call Indianapolis home. Located just east of downtown in the Holy Cross neighborhood, Flat 12 has a great tap room and patio where you can taste samples, grab a pint, or a fill a growler....
Save Place
911 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202, USA
Indy Reads Books is an independent used bookstore with an important cause: adult literacy. It's also one of the liveliest bookstores in town, thanks to its eclectic mix of books, calendar of arts and author events, and, most importantly, its...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25