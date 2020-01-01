Indiana to Cali roadtrip
Collected by Nicole Westra
Colorado, USA
Hike, bike, or ride at your leisure up through Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Colorado. For photographers, I recommend taking Trail Ridge Road for its vast opportunity to stop off and take pictures of beautiful views. The trip begins in the...
Alma, CO, USA
Hike Mount Democrat, Mount Cameron, Mount Lincoln and Mount Bross all in one day. Mount Bross is technically private property and the trail is not maintained, so proceed with caution.
Piney Lake, Colorado, USA
The Upper Piney trail is about a 12-mile roundtrip hike through aspen and evergreen trees. You can cut it in half by turning around at the picturesque waterfall about 3 miles in. Beyond the falls the trail gets steeper the closer you get to Upper...
Denver, CO, USA
Look for a hip crowd of 20- and 30-somethings mingling outside a corner cafe in Denver's youthful Capital Hill neighborhood. This marks the entrance to the city's new favorite breakfast joint, Jelly. Enjoy Bloody Mary's with a garden of veggies on...
1634 18th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
You've got two options: a drink at Wynkoop Brewing Company, or a wander through the Denver Modern Art Museum. I chose wrong. It took half a dozen pints of Cowtown Milk Stout to wash away the memory of that museum's dreadful third floor exhibition....
Crested Butte, CO 81224, USA
Just because this small mountain town has only one stoplight doesn’t mean it can’t serve up some delicious food. For tasty and fast Mexican food, there’s Teocalli Tamale right on the main drag, Elk Street. For hot and cold drinks...
Rim Trail S, Colorado, USA
A fun hike or mountain bike trail is the Rim Trail. Even though there are two places to hop on the trail, I personally recommend starting at the side near the Snowmass Mall off Divide Road. The trail is a series of tame switchbacks that traverses...
Willow Lake, Colorado 81611, USA
Most people that backpack in the Maroon Bells Wilderness Area usually either go over West Maroon Pass to Crested Butte or go over Buckskin Pass and camp at Snowmass Lake. A lesser known lake is Willow Lake. With fewer visitors, this is a secluded...
Colorado, USA
Being in nature is being in my happy place. The US' National Parks provide plenty of unspoiled nature. The Rocky Mountain National Park is huge, beautiful and abundant with wild life. It's a pleasure to go and make all your senses happy. If you...
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
3498 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK 74105, USA
Tulsa's River Parks is a seemingly endless mix of parks and trails spanning one part of Tulsa. The bikes trails are mostly paved and there are multiple scenic spots along the trails. The fountain in the picture is near what is called The...
Tulsa Expo Center, 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114, USA
The 76 foot tall Golden Driller was originally built, and temporarily displayed for the 1953 International Petroleum Exposition then permanently constructed in 1966 for the same event as a tribute to the men of the petroleum industry. There is...
Gateway Arch Trail, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
The unofficial symbol of St. Louis, the Gateway Arch is the tallest man-made monument in the United States, rising 630 feet into the air. It sits at the center of Gateway Arch National Park, which was established in 1935 to commemorate Thomas...
1104 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63101, USA
This noted brunch spot does excellent sweet and savory crepes as well as classic plates. Also, you have to try their Bloody Marys. They have outdoor sidewalk seating.
736 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
Broadway Oyster Bar wears many hats. First and foremost, it’s an oyster bar, serving bivalves in a variety of fashions, from raw and char-grilled to fried and Rockefeller style. It’s also a solid bar, where a lot of folks come to party both before...
