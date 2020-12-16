INDIA TRIP 2013
Collected by Brady Walters
Heading off to India later this year and looking forward to all of the sights, sounds and smells!
Save Place
Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
When I was leading bicycle trips through Rajasthan, India, I always looked forward to our final fews days in Udaipur each rotation. I loved to wander the market streets in that golden hour just before sunset. The light brings out the richness of...
Save Place
Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India
Known as The Blue City for its many homes painted to denote them as Brahmin residences, Jodhpur is a chaotic hodgepodge of blue blocks at the foot of mighty Mehrangarh Fort. Interspersed with the sacred color associated with Lord Shiva, the city...
Save Place
Thar Desert, Rajasthan
So long as you don't mind a little bit of sand in your knickers, a night in the Thar Desert under a star lit sky is an experience unlike anything you've experienced in your entire life. We rode out into the desert on ill-tempered camels, bouncing...
Save Place
Pushkar, Rajasthan, India
Stroll around, absorving these moments.
Save Place
Devisinghpura, Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
Rising from a rocky hillside 11 kilometers (almost 7 miles) northeast of Jaipur, Amber's formidable fortress was financed with war booty when it was built by Maharaja Man Singh in 1592. More palace than fort, the magnificent edifice testifies to...
Save Place
Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Tajganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282001, India
The Taj Mahal is referred to as "the jewel of Muslim art in India,” by UNESCO in its listing on the World Heritage Site registry. The Mughal ruler Shah Jahan had the truly magnificent white marble...
Save Place
Orachha, Madhya Pradesh 472246, India
Orchha, located on the Betwa River in Madhya Pradesh, is known for the 15th century temples and palaces that dot the landscape. The shape of the towers is familiar - one sees it all over India, Southeast Asia, the Silk Road and into Spain - they...
Save Place
B-14/24, near Andhra Ashram, Mansarover Ghat, Bangali Tola, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221001, India
A man emerges from the sacred Ganges River in Varanasi, India, after bathing and morning prayers.
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25