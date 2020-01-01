India/nepal
Collected by Eve Turow
List View
Map View
Save Place
261/63, Shamaldas Gandhi Marg, Marine lines, Navajeevan Wadi, Sonapur, Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400002, India
On Diwali, relatives and friends give one another sweets to ring in the lunar New Year. Watch locals light diyas (clay lamps) and make rangoli (colored-powder designs) on the streets to invite the blessings of the gods. Visit a sweet shop such as...
Save Place
1st Floor, Pheroze Building, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, above Indigo Deli, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400005, India
As manufacturing moves out of the city, industrial spaces are being repurposed. In 2011, a boutique, cafe, and flower shop called Le Mill opened in a former rice mill near the naval dockyards. Roughly half the merchandise is made in India....
Save Place
91 A, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijbai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Rd, Byculla East, Byculla, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400027, India
The 140-year-old Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum completed a four-year restoration in 2008 that preserved its Corinthian columns and tiled staircase. The building has long been a home for rare religious statues and 16th-century maps of the...
Save Place
Refuel with citrus salad, fennel risotto with cherry tomatoes and saffron, and chocolate bread pudding at the new outpost of Indigo Delicatessen. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.
Save Place
Poon Hill Marga, Histan Mandali 33711, Nepal
On the second day of our trek to Poon Hill in the Annapurna Sanctuary, my friend Brill and I stumbled upon this absolutely gorgeous waterfall pulsing through a deep, green canyon. It was the early morning—about 7:30 when we first got to the river...
Save Place
Every sunrise at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu brings with it the sound of ringing bells and mantras, the smell of incense, the spinning of prayer wheels, and woven in between it all, thousands of pigeons. Buddhist practitioners feed pigeons seeds...
Save Place
Gangalal Marg, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal
I have an uneasy relationship with street food in South Asia. I've had my share of unfortunate encounters in India, and Sri Lanka, and I didn't want to add Nepal to my list. But after wandering Durbar Square for a few hours, I found myself...
Save Place
Lalitpur 44700, Nepal
Of all the cities in the Kathmandu Valley, my favorite was Patan mainly because there was traditional Nepalese arts and handicrafts was on display everywhere. When I mean everywhere, I mean everywhere….on walls, stairs and steps, building facades,...
Save Place
Phewa Lake, Pokhara 33700, Nepal
We weren't quite lucky to see the snowcapped covered mountains in the lovely lakeside village of Pokhara since we visited during monsoon season. But it was a perfect way to start our introduction to the area and cross over to the trail leading up...
Save Place
Pokhara, Nepal
If you find yourself in Pokhara, there's no doubt you'll hear about the sunrise hike to the top of Sarangkot to witness the morning glow light up the Annapurna Range of the Himalayas. With absolutely stunning views of Machapuchare, you're wise to...
Save Place
Miya Bigha, Bodh Gaya, Bihar 824231, India
Mohammad's House - Bodhgaya, India Just getting to this place is an ordeal, after being told by our moto driver that the road ahead was too narrow for him to continue we had little choice and were forced to continue on foot. Feeling stranded and...
Save Place
Bodh Gaya, Bihar, India
Brightly colored flowers line the Cankamana, or the Jeweled Walk. These raised circles indicate where the lord's feet rested. Bodhgaya, India
Save Place
Bodh Gaya, Bihar 824231, India
The Bodhi Tree, which Siddhartha Gautama sat under to attain enlightenment, located in Bodhgaya, India is an auspicious place for Buddhists to visit. When the wind blows and the Bodhi Tree sheds its leaves the scrummage of monks competing to pick...
Save Place
I attended the colorful Flower Market early one morning in Kolkata, India. The market is jam packed with people, vehicles and the ubiquitous flowers. The many species of flowers come in all colors and sizes. The scene is best described as colorful...
Save Place
Tungsung Basti, Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101, India
The views from your suite—of the Kanchenjunga Mountains, the hills of Sikkim, or the Rung Dung River—might make it hard to leave, but it’s worth it to learn about every stage of tea-making on a tour of the fields and factory. A tasting reveals the...
Save Place
Rabindranath Tagore Rd, Pathani Tola, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221001, India
On the Ganges to witness the Aarti (prayer) ceremony. Before we boarded a row boat to watch masses come to the Ghats to offer prayers and float tiny oil lamps on the river. The moment that struck me aaas that a woman was sweeping the steps to the...
Save Place
Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Tajganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282001, India
The Taj Mahal is referred to as "the jewel of Muslim art in India,” by UNESCO in its listing on the World Heritage Site registry. The Mughal ruler Shah Jahan had the truly magnificent white marble...
Save Place
Raja Katra, Jorasanko, Kolkata, West Bengal 700007, India
While traveling around India I learned to expect the unexpected. Every turn delivered a surprise. When I was in Calcutta, a traffic jam forced my guide and I to abandon our tax ride to the Marble Palace. As we stumbled out the cab door we found...
Save Place
Wayanad, Kerala, India
Nestled in between mountain wildlife reserves and India's Southwestern coast, the Wayanad region of Kerala is a beautiful region of Southern India, though not mentioned at length in any guide book. The friends we stayed with hired a driver for us...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever