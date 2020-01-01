India + Sri Lanka
Collected by John Kwiatkowski
Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
When I was leading bicycle trips through Rajasthan, India, I always looked forward to our final fews days in Udaipur each rotation. I loved to wander the market streets in that golden hour just before sunset. The light brings out the richness of...
Devisinghpura, Rajasthan 302028, India
Meet the local transportation team at the Amber Fort in Amer (a town 6.8 miles from Jaipur), in the Rajasthan state of India. Located high on a hill and built in 1515, these friendly representative pachyderms make for a great trip up and into the...
Baba Kharak Singh Marg,, Connaught Place, Hanuman Road Area, Raja Bazar Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
There is nothing fancy or flashy about this popular garment shop in Connaught Place - and that is just how the locals like it. Its unassuming exterior leads to a space filled with woven and fashion textiles. The outlet, established in 1956,...
22, Janpath Bhawan,Janpath, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Many locals believe that no trip to Janpath is complete without a visit to DePaul's. The hazelnut-flavored cold coffee is served in a glass bottle with a straw. Nothing fancy, but delightfully refreshing and creamy—especially during hot summers....
The Lodhi, Lodhi Rd, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
The 50 best restaurants in the world, the top restaurants in Asia, the best restaurants in India—this elegant eatery has made all those award lists and more, often for several years in a row. Helmed by chef Manish Mehotra—himself a...
Ground International Trade Tower, American Plaza, Lala Lajpat Rai Rd, Block “E, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110019, India
Let's be honest. It's so much fun to say the name of this restaurant. Inflections aside, Oh! Calcutta undeniably has the best Bengali food in Delhi. Oh! it's delicious! Their specialty is seafood, but definitely try the Koraishutir Dhokar Dalna...
Building No 8, Community Center Community Center 8, Block A, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110025, India
Pebble Street is a local watering hole nominated for "Best Bar Beer" in Delhi. At the end of a long work day, locals descend on this pub for good brew and conversation. One of their tag lines? "I got 99 problems and beer solves all of them." Happy...
50 A, 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016, India
If you don't have the opportunity to catch a short flight to Kathmandu, check out Yeti in the bustling HKV. The traditional Himalayan kitchen serves momo's, a Nepalese comfort food. The dough is thicker but still melts in your mouth, followed by...
Atmaram Mansion, Shop No. 9A, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Welcome to Rajdhani, also known as "that yummy Thali place." A Thali is a round platter that serves a selection of various dishes. Traditionally, a proper Thali offers six flavors on one plate: spicy, salty, sweet, bitter, sour, and astringent....
Agra Fort, Rakabganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282003, India
Dating back to 1080, the Agra Fort still holds much of its original splendor.
Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh 283110, India
Believe it or not, there is actually more to do in Agra than just see the Taj Mahal. An hour outside of the city you will find Fatehpur Sikri, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. I took a harrowing one-hour cab ride to see one of the best-preserved...
C-16, Bhagwan Das Rd, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
The line at the ticket booth for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the new Yash Chopra filck, was already down the street when I arrived at the majestic Raj Mandir Cinema an hour before showtime. Luckily, that was the men's line; the separate women's line, which...
Gangori Bazaar, J.D.A. Market, Pink City, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302002, India
Janta Mantar, a Jaipur park for the space-and-time-inclined, was built in the early 1700s by the Maharaja Singh. The UNESCO World Heritage site, located in the old city, contains 20 large stone astronomical instruments designed...
I happened upon this moment at a night market in Jaipur, India, which has some of the best shopping for beaded crafts, jewelry, ceramics, carpets and textiles. This jewelry stand in Johari Bazaar was crowded with women interested in the necklaces,...
Find clothing, accessories, and home decor from India’s coolest designers at Hot Pink’s boutiques in Narain Niwas Palace and Amber Fort. Its hanging fish-scale lamp by Thierry Journo of Idli Design is covered in gold leaf. This appeared in the...
Hawa Mahal Rd, Badi Choupad, J.D.A. Market, Kanwar Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302002, India
One can only imagine the royal gossip exchanged behind the pink sandstone screen of Jaipur's Hawa Mahal when women of the royal household gathered on the upper floors of the five-story palace to watch street festivals below while they remained...
100, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Rambagh, Mumbai, Rajasthan 302004, India
Don't be surprised if a peacock wanders into your view during cocktails at the elegant Bar Palladio. The bar feels straight out of a dream and you won't want to wake up. Inspired by some of Italy's most famous restaurants and bars, Bar Palladio...
