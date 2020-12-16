India, My Heart

India is a trans formative place: you cannot travel there and leave unchanged. My first visit took place in 2009, following a difficult time in my life. I was looking for purpose, for depth and for an experience that was real and raw, an experience to mirror my own emotions at the time. What I found was a more beautiful journey than I could have ever anticipated, found in the warmth of the culture and in India's people. Nearly 4 years later, I journeyed back and fell in love once again.