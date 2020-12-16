Where are you going?
India, My Heart

Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
India is a trans formative place: you cannot travel there and leave unchanged. My first visit took place in 2009, following a difficult time in my life. I was looking for purpose, for depth and for an experience that was real and raw, an experience to mirror my own emotions at the time. What I found was a more beautiful journey than I could have ever anticipated, found in the warmth of the culture and in India's people. Nearly 4 years later, I journeyed back and fell in love once again.
Ganges View

B1/163, Nagwa Rd, opp. River Ganga, Assi ghat, Shivala, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221005, India
Varanasi is a city of beautiful chaos. Located on the banks of the Ganges River, it's one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, and also one of the holiest. The river is the pulse of the city and it's worth setting your alarm...
Ghats

Rabindranath Tagore Rd, Pathani Tola, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221001, India
On the Ganges to witness the Aarti (prayer) ceremony. Before we boarded a row boat to watch masses come to the Ghats to offer prayers and float tiny oil lamps on the river. The moment that struck me aaas that a woman was sweeping the steps to the...
Street Food at Chowpatty Beach

Ground Floor, Sadguru Sadan, Babulnath Rd, Babulnath, Chowpatty, Malabar Hill, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007, India
If you're planning a trip to India, some of the first topics you'll most likely receive travel advice on are vaccinations, to drink only bottled water and what to eat and not eat. Most people may advise you to stay away from street food. After 2...
Sari Markets

Kolivery Village, Vidya Nagari, Kalina, Santacruz East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400098, India
We walked from the light into what felt like an underground world of silk and chiffon, where Indian shopkeepers sat on raised platform beds and beckoned us to discover their unique worlds of color. There is sari shop after sari shop, no two alike,...
Gateway Of India Mumbai

Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
The best time to visit Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India is just after sunrise, when parrots and pigeons fly overhead, the streets are still relatively quiet, and the sky casts a golden haze over the waterfront in Apollo Bunder. Built to honor King...
