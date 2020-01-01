India
Collected by Kristin Anderson
Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
New Delhi is a bit of a concrete jungle, and the chance to start each morning in the green space that is Lodhi Garden was a welcome way to find balance amid the hustle and bustle. The gardens were built around the tombs of Sayid and Lodhi rulers,...
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Holi is a Hindu celebration that occurs at the end of the winter season on the last full day of the lunar month Phalguna, generally in February/March. As bonfires are lit to signify a devotion to Lord Vishnu, the God of Preservation, people gather...
Jama Masjid Rd, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Jama Masjid, India's largest mosque, was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the same emperor who built the iconic Taj Mahal for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Completed in 1656, the courtyard of Jama Masjid can accommodate 25,000...
Kaccha Bagh Area, Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Rickshaw rides are common in Chandni Chowk, the vast and crowded market in the Old Delhi quarter, but book a comprehensive rickshaw tour for an immersive experience that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Witness the architectural marvels,...
Netaji Subhash Marg, Lal Qila, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Red Fort, located in New Delhi, is a treasure trove of cultural history. You can spend hours wandering among the various buildings, learning much about the history of India. Tucked away within the walls...
Kamla Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110007, India
Kamla Nagar is one of the more traditional markets in Delhi. I have visited several times and rarely encountered other tourists, especially not group tours. Located in Old Delhi, Kamla Nagar is where the locals shop for everyday goods including...
Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi, India
This Chandni Chowk juice shop has been operating for over 100 years. The specialty is numbu pani (lemon water) and the shop owners claim to have invented the famous Banta bottle. Fact-checking aside, the unassuming shop can be considered a...
Bhavbhuti Marg, Kamla Market, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Spend an afternoon with Vicky Roy, a former rag picker and homeless street child who went on to study photography, sponsored by a trust that assists street children. Vicky’s is an extraordinary story of an ordinary man from the streets of Delhi....
Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Cycle through the winding streets of Mehrauli, considered one of the seven ancient cities of Delhi. Not only a tour, this journey is an inspirational story. Your hosts are three former homeless children who became licensed guides to show travelers...
Janpath Rd, Rajpath Area, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi 110011, India
What began as an exhibit of Indian art in London in 1947 grew to become this New Delhi museum, now one of the largest in India. The pieces in the permanent collection (which stretches to some 200,000 items) span the globe—don’t miss...
Ground Floor Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021, India
Imagine a scene from Scott F. Fitzgerald’s Great Gatsby where a live jazz band serenades guests as they subliminally move to the rhythm of the music, with hors d’oeuvres in one hand and a vodka martini in the other. Expect a mirrored image of the...
Gharapuri, Maharashtra 400094, India
Set sail from Mumbai for one of Chelsea's favorite experiences from her trip. "Take the hour-and-a-half ferry ride to the Elephanta Caves, west of the city. You can shop for spices and bangle sets on the carts in Gharapuri, the village at the...
Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India
Known as The Blue City for its many homes painted to denote them as Brahmin residences, Jodhpur is a chaotic hodgepodge of blue blocks at the foot of mighty Mehrangarh Fort. Interspersed with the sacred color associated with Lord Shiva, the city...
near Gopa CHOCK, Dhibba Para, Manak Chowk, Amar Sagar Pol, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan 345001, India
Shopping in India is not for the feignt of heart. Touts in the big tourists centers are often pushy, and frequently downright obnoxious. But they know they've got goods that most people are going to shell out for, and they take advantage of it. I...
Cape Sounio, Sounio 195 00, Greece
The Temple of Poseidon, perched on the edge of Cape Sounion, has long been a welcoming sign of "home" for sailors returning to Athens. The 5th-century BC structure is dedicated to the god of the sea, and it's just a quick drive from downtown...
