India 2013/2014
Collected by Emma O'Hagan
Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
The best time to visit Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India is just after sunrise, when parrots and pigeons fly overhead, the streets are still relatively quiet, and the sky casts a golden haze over the waterfront in Apollo Bunder. Built to honor King...
Rua Emídio Garcia, Altinho, Panaji, Goa 403001, India
In the small town of Panaji, in the main square sits an impressive white structure known as the Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church. As with many of the churches in this part of Goa, there is a visible influence from Portuguese architecture....
Chamarajapura, Chamarajapuram Mohalla, Lakshmipuram, Mysuru, Karnataka, India
Yellow cows are a common sight during January and February in India's southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu where the Sankranthi or Pongol festival is celebrated. The festival occurs every January 14th-18th and is a thanksgiving ceremony for...
Kovalam, Kerala, India
Fruit bats, large and small, are common creatures in the south Indian state of Kerala. On my road trip to the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, I took a stop to stretch my legs and use the facilities. As I got out of the car, I heard a loud...
Puducherry, India
This was a thousand year old temple that is still being built to this day. They built pieces of it in Hawaii than ship it to India.
Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana, India
One word can help to sum up Galconda Fort: massive. The entire complex covers 11 km, and the fort itself is perched on a hill that is 400 feet above the city of Hyderabad, and from the top there is a commanding view of the surrounding area....
Hill Cart Rd, Limbugaon, Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101, India
To ride the Darjeeling Limited is a very novel experience. It takes forever (8 hours) as a form of transport up to Darjeeling, so save time and ride it for an hour or so departing from the Darjeeling railway station. En route, you can feel every...
