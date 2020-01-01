India
Collected by George Pandehis
120, St Marys Rd, Austin Nagar, Alwarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018, India
Though this hotel resides at the heart of a city of eight million, the sounds of bleating, auto-rickshaw and sounds of the city fade away 14 floors above at the Above Sea Level rooftop-restaurant and bar. Snag a table near the pool - turned...
Taj Coromandel, 37, Uthamar Gandhi Rd, Tirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034, India
Tucked within a member of the Taj Hotel's family, The Taj Coromandel, lies the finest South Indian cuisine in Chennai, outside of your grandmother's kitchen, that is. Southern Spice is everything intricate and aromatic about South Indian cuisine,...
Wholesale Market Complex, Koyambedu, Wholesale Market Complex, Koyambedu, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600092, India
The vibrant markets on the streets of Chennai may be bustling from 10-10, but the real pulse of the flora, fruit and fauna of Chennai lies in the midst of the night and in the early morning at Koyembudu. The hub for deliveries from local farms and...
106, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Rd, RA Puram, Austin Nagar, Alwarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600028, India
This English-style boutique cafe, sits just above the renowned Indian clothing company, Anokhi and Chennai's own Amethyst Room. On cozy banquette sofas, and painted rattan chairs, amidst a huge collection of vintage Indian photography and enameled...
38, Santhome High Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600004, India
In the Tsunami of 2004 it is said that during Sunday morning mass the water slowly began to rise while the patrons raised their hands to the sky, water crept as hight as their chests and then suddenly, fell away again. Not all of the southern...
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Sold in restaurants and by street vendors everywhere, the fastest way to cool down and freshen up in Chennai is with a fresh lime soda. Made to order, I like mine "sweet and salty" for the perfect combination of refreshment.
Don't you dare leave town without a indulging in the delights of Indian Ghee Sweets and savory snacks. The Grand Sweets and Snacks has some of my favorite sweets and cocktail snacks famous to Chennai and to South India. Try the Mysorepauk, in...
1, Anandilal P Marg, Dhobi Ghat, Shanti Nagar, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400011, India
This astonishing human-powered Laundromat near Mahalaxmi Station is where scores of dhobis (laundrymen) bring dirty clothes from homes and hotels from all over the city each morning to clean them by hand in big open-air troughs. It’s an...
Ground Floor, Sadguru Sadan, Babulnath Rd, Babulnath, Chowpatty, Malabar Hill, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007, India
If you're planning a trip to India, some of the first topics you'll most likely receive travel advice on are vaccinations, to drink only bottled water and what to eat and not eat. Most people may advise you to stay away from street food. After 2...
Gharapuri, Maharashtra 400094, India
Set sail from Mumbai for one of Chelsea's favorite experiences from her trip. "Take the hour-and-a-half ferry ride to the Elephanta Caves, west of the city. You can shop for spices and bangle sets on the carts in Gharapuri, the village at the...
Shakti Niwas, Station Road, Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon West, Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400062, India
Mumbai’s suburban train network is the city’s lifeline. It is also a Mumbai icon, instantly recognized and often used as a visual representative of the city. So how about taking a ride on it? Take the train from Goregaon station (built in 1867) to...
Shiv Sadan Apna Ghar, 27/C, 1st Cross Lane, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053, India
Mumbai has a number of historic markets that offer eclectic and economic shopping, and some colorful photography options. Spread across the city, some of these are speciality markets (clothes, antiques, spices, flowers), some have a bit of...
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
When you see this UNESCO World Heritage–listed train station, you’ll understand why it’s described as an eastern version of London’s St. Pancras. This imposing reminder of the British raj, designed in an extravagant Victorian-Gothic style with...
Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu 603104, India
Ancient temples, surfers, sea breezes and giant grassy lawns. The shore temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, attracts locals, tourists and music and dance festivals throughout the year. A great place for kids to play, watch the surfers just...
