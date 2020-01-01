India
Collected by Colette
Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Yes, Hauz Khas Village is perhaps most known for its artsy vibe, boutique shops, and trendy restaurants. But before it became a lively commercial district, Hauz Kaus was (and remains) a 13th-century historical complex with a mosque,...
Jama Masjid Rd, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Jama Masjid, India's largest mosque, was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the same emperor who built the iconic Taj Mahal for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Completed in 1656, the courtyard of Jama Masjid can accommodate 25,000...
Mehrauli, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030, India
Delhi's Qutub Minar, at 72.5 meters or 238 feet tall, is the tallest tower in India. Built as an Islamic monument in the early 13th century of red sandstone and marble, the minar is not without controversy. Some believe the tower...
Kaccha Bagh Area, Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Rickshaw rides are common in Chandni Chowk, the vast and crowded market in the Old Delhi quarter, but book a comprehensive rickshaw tour for an immersive experience that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Witness the architectural marvels,...
Near Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin, Nizammudin West Slum, Nizamuddin West, New Delhi, Delhi 110013, India
Operating for over 100 years in Old Delhi, Karim's is known for the best meat dishes around. With crowds of people lining up outside multiple little rooms with tables and chairs, the place is incredibly popular. I have no idea how to navigate to...
Mathura Road Opposite, Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, Nizamuddin, Nizamuddin East, New Delhi, Delhi 110013, India
Look familiar? The Taj Mahal continued the tradition of architecture that began largely with Humayan's Tomb in Delhi. Made from red sandstone (like much of Delhi's famous landmarks), the tomb was built in 1562. Go inside the tomb for a look at the...
Ground Floor Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021, India
Imagine a scene from Scott F. Fitzgerald’s Great Gatsby where a live jazz band serenades guests as they subliminally move to the rhythm of the music, with hors d’oeuvres in one hand and a vodka martini in the other. Expect a mirrored image of the...
Netaji Subhash Marg, Lal Qila, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Red Fort, located in New Delhi, is a treasure trove of cultural history. You can spend hours wandering among the various buildings, learning much about the history of India. Tucked away within the walls...
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Straight from the heart of Paris comes authentic French confectioneries to make that ‘coffee time’ a little exotic and exclusive for us. My random visit to Khan Market in Delhi, introduced me to L’Opéra, a French bakery. The moment I went inside,...
Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
New Delhi is a bit of a concrete jungle, and the chance to start each morning in the green space that is Lodhi Garden was a welcome way to find balance amid the hustle and bustle. The gardens were built around the tombs of Sayid and Lodhi rulers,...
