Collected by Sara Strickland
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
No one gets moving too early in this scorching city, so you are likely to enjoy brunch (and occasionally dinner) at Bomti’s. A mainstay of the Kolkata intellectual community, Surajit “Bomti” Iyengar serves authentic Bengali meals in his elegant...
Kamla Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110007, India
Kamla Nagar is one of the more traditional markets in Delhi. I have visited several times and rarely encountered other tourists, especially not group tours. Located in Old Delhi, Kamla Nagar is where the locals shop for everyday goods including...
Kaccha Bagh Area, Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Rickshaw rides are common in Chandni Chowk, the vast and crowded market in the Old Delhi quarter, but book a comprehensive rickshaw tour for an immersive experience that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Witness the architectural marvels,...
Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
New Delhi is a bit of a concrete jungle, and the chance to start each morning in the green space that is Lodhi Garden was a welcome way to find balance amid the hustle and bustle. The gardens were built around the tombs of Sayid and Lodhi rulers,...
Jama Masjid Rd, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Jama Masjid, India's largest mosque, was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the same emperor who built the iconic Taj Mahal for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Completed in 1656, the courtyard of Jama Masjid can accommodate 25,000...
Mehrauli, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030, India
Delhi's Qutub Minar, at 72.5 meters or 238 feet tall, is the tallest tower in India. Built as an Islamic monument in the early 13th century of red sandstone and marble, the minar is not without controversy. Some believe the tower...
Raj Ghat, New Delhi, Delhi 110002, India
Few sites evoke as much emotion as Raj Ghat. Perhaps it is owed to the influence and inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi and his worldwide movement of nonviolence. Raj Ghat is a memorial to Gandhi, commonly considered the Father of the Nation. A black...
Khari Baoli Rd, Gadodia Market, Katra Pedan, Fatehpuri, Old Delhi, Delhi, 110006, India
Wander a bit west of Chandni Chowk market and just shy of a full sinus awakening and make a left into an unsuspecting, yet unforgettable building. Wind terrace-by-terrace, step-by-step, to the inner sanctum of chili pepper heaven - watching out...
Devisinghpura, Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
Situated high on a hill, and overlooking Maota Lake, is the Amber Palace. This is one of the most popular places to visit in the Jaipur area. It is also one of the 'coolest' places to visit as well. This holds true for two main reasons: 1) water...
Devisinghpura, Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
Rising from a rocky hillside 11 kilometers (almost 7 miles) northeast of Jaipur, Amber's formidable fortress was financed with war booty when it was built by Maharaja Man Singh in 1592. More palace than fort, the magnificent edifice testifies to...
There are so many wonderful sites to see in Jaipur, but one not to be missed is the fruit and vegetable market in the old city. Brimming with vendors selling everything from mangoes to cucumbers to tomatoes and pineapples. It's a scene to just...
Gangori Bazaar, J.D.A. Market, Pink City, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302002, India
Janta Mantar, a Jaipur park for the space-and-time-inclined, was built in the early 1700s by the Maharaja Singh. The UNESCO World Heritage site, located in the old city, contains 20 large stone astronomical instruments designed...
Find clothing, accessories, and home decor from India’s coolest designers at Hot Pink’s boutiques in Narain Niwas Palace and Amber Fort. Its hanging fish-scale lamp by Thierry Journo of Idli Design is covered in gold leaf. This appeared in the...
near Taj Mahal, Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Nagla Devjit, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282001, India
The Taj Mahal is a breathtaking site. It's beauty and scale can not be depicted in photographs. It's majestic - and can only be fully realized in person. I, like many other tourists of India, spent hours wandering around the grounds of the Taj...
Hill Cart Rd, Limbugaon, Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101, India
To ride the Darjeeling Limited is a very novel experience. It takes forever (8 hours) as a form of transport up to Darjeeling, so save time and ride it for an hour or so departing from the Darjeeling railway station. En route, you can feel every...
Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
Facing the Arabian Sea and the Gateway of India monument, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel blends Moorish, Florentine, and Indian architecture. The historic palace wing reopened in 2010 with 243 new rooms and 42 suites, including one that houses the...
1, Anandilal P Marg, Dhobi Ghat, Shanti Nagar, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400011, India
This astonishing human-powered Laundromat near Mahalaxmi Station is where scores of dhobis (laundrymen) bring dirty clothes from homes and hotels from all over the city each morning to clean them by hand in big open-air troughs. It’s an...
Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
The best time to visit Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India is just after sunrise, when parrots and pigeons fly overhead, the streets are still relatively quiet, and the sky casts a golden haze over the waterfront in Apollo Bunder. Built to honor King...
Colaba Causeway, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001, India
This carnival of stall vendors and hawkers on the main thoroughfare is where you can pick up all kinds of knickknacks, from handicrafts and tie-dyed clothes to incense and jewelry. It’s frantic and fun, and you’ll need to bargain like...
Chowpatty Seaface, Savitri Phule Girls Hostel, near Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India
In the urban gargantuan that is Mumbai, one forgets that it is a city by the Arabian sea. Take a walk along Marine Drive in the Coloba district to feel a little more space. For visitors to India who have read "Shantaram," this stretch of street is...
